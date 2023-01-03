Hogs to hire Woodson; DE Domineck to portal

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Arkansas Razorbacks will hire Florida State defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson, sources with knowledge of the situation told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette on Monday.

The move, first reported by 247Sports, came on the same day senior defensive end Jordan Domineck entered the transfer portal, continuing the strong outflow for University of Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman.

Woodson, a native of Moss Point, Miss., will reunite with new Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams. The pair served on the defensive staff at Auburn together in 2018-19.

Woodson, a two-year starting safety at Ole Miss, has also coached at Millsaps (Miss.) College (2005-08), Charleston Southern (2009-13), Fresno State (2014-15) and Memphis (2016-17) before being hired to coach defensive backs at Auburn in 2018. He added recruiting coordinator to his responsibilities the following season before rejoining former Memphis Coach Mike Norvell with the Seminoles in 2020. He also carried the title of defensive passing game coordinator with Florida State.

The Razorbacks have lost three coaches since the end of the regular season in defensive coordinator Barry Odom, tight ends coach Dowell Loggains and linebackers coach Michael Scherer. They were replaced by Williams, Morgan Turner and Woodson, respectively.

Domineck is thought to be the 24th Arkansas player to enter the transfer portal since fall camp and the fourth defensive lineman, joining Isaiah Nichols, Eric Thomas and Taylor Lewis.

Domineck, a transfer from Georgia Tech, did not go through spring ball with the Razorbacks but had an impact with big plays in the season opener and the Liberty Bowl despite not starting a game.

The 6-3, 251-pounder from Lakeland, Fla., had 34 tackles. 7.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

Domineck had a strip-sack and recovery in the fourth quarter of the season opener, protecting the Razorbacks' 24-17 advantage and leading to a touchdown in a 31-24 win over Cincinnati. He also had a sack in the Hogs' 55-53 triple-overtime win over Kansas in the Liberty Bowl last week.