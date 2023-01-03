



Happy birthday (Jan. 3): Confidence is your cosmic birthday present. In the past, you didn't know how your work fit into the big picture, but now you understand the uniqueness of your gifts and how sorely they are needed.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): It's as though someone drops a key in your hand to open the previously locked doors. But it's not another person who gives you this power, it's the synthesis of what you've been learning. It's all coming together in your mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Because you know how to present things in a favorable light, people want what you're offering. You also know when to pull back so as not to seem overly concerned with what others decide to do. You'll close the deal.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Are they sensitive or are you blunt? Whichever is the case, the friction will bring emotions to the surface, which isn't a bad place for them to be. Getting things out in the open will help everyone understand one another.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Normally, you go slow into relationships and allow people to reveal their character over time, but there's no benefit to such an approach today. People will show you who they are, and you'll react swiftly to the prompt.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The rule is, before you can give something away, you have to own it. That's what you'll be working on today. You'll acquire skill and resources, so when it's your turn to contribute, you'll have plenty to offer.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You think you're doing the thing that makes most sense. To others, you're nothing short of amazing. An abundance of common sense culminates into uncommon good fortune.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you witness need, beauty, opportunity or a chance to save the day, a mysterious part of you springs from the depths. The impulse is golden. Your spontaneous action will set off a chain of events.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): It doesn't seem like cultivating good relationships should be a calculated endeavor, but a more systematic approach will be effective. Be wary of anyone who promises too much too soon. Thinking long-term is beneficial to all.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Familiarity is comfortable but not memorable. To make memories, variation is a must. Often the novelty finds you, but today you'll need to seek it out, which makes the experience wonderfully specific to your preferences.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): What's going well will go even better with a few adjustments. You won't find the magic insight alone, and trying to do so is as futile as playing on a teeter-totter alone. Keep seeking advice until something resonates.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Shared goals are fortifying for relationships, and so is helping one another reach individual goals. What doesn't work at all is when a partner imposes a goal onto you, or vice versa. Avoid that kind of baggage.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): A friendship is forming, and you'll enjoy the direction it's taking. It's as though you are developing a shared language. Soon this will be its own kind of world — a safe haven from the harshness of the real world.

QUADRANTIDS SHOWER: Five hundred years ago, a comet broke apart, and we are still enjoying the effects of this in the annual meteor shower of the Quadrantids. In the Northern Hemisphere, the shower can be seen by the naked eye very high in the sky near the North Star before sunrise on a dark and cloudless morning. You can also hear the brilliant pings online — the song of the stars!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: The legacy of J.R.R. Tolkien burns bright with the streaming series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” as well as the bio drama “Tolkien” based on the author’s life. The great success of “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” popularized the genre, earning Tolkien a fatherly position in the world of high fantasy. The British author was born when the sun and Mercury were in ambitious Capricorn and the moon and Venus were in altruistic Aquarius.



