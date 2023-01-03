• Abbey Musinguzi, organizer of a New Year's celebration in Kampala, Uganda, faces murder charges in connection to the stampede that left at least 10 attendees dead at a shopping mall, police spokesman Patrick Onyango said.

• David Cauthron, a police officer in Addis, La., was charged with two counts of negligent homicide and one count of negligent injuring over his role in the death of two teenage girls during a high-speed chase of a home-invasion suspect, District Attorney Tony Clayton said.

• Ernesto "El Neto" Pinon, leader of the Los Mexicles gang, was among the 25 inmates who escaped during a prison attack in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, that left 10 guards and seven inmates dead, federal authorities said.

• James Bauder, founder of Canada Unity who was barred from returning to downtown Ottawa, wrote on Facebook that a second "Freedom Convoy" anti-vaccination protest scheduled in Winnipeg, Canada, "is hereby officially being issued a 10-7 'out of service.'"

• Norma Lucia Pina, despite not being endorsed by President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, said her main proposal as the first female chief justice on Mexico's Supreme Court "is to work to build majorities, leaving aside my personal vision."

• Lisa Wrenn, of Nahant, Mass., said she loves animals and "I don't want to see them killed, but some child on a porch is going to get taken" by coyotes that the town's Board of Selectmen voted to enlist sharpshooters to track and kill.

• Lamont Cambell, 28, had his murder conviction overturned in his case in which investigators failed to reveal that a witness was in a romantic relationship with the lead detective who probed the fatal 2011 shooting in St. Louis, the Post-Dispatch reported.

• Drew Adams, a transgender male, was not discriminated against when he was barred from using the boy's restroom at a Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., high school and the district's policy does not violate the law because it's based on biological sex, not gender identity, federal appeals Judge Barbara Lagoa wrote in the majority opinion.