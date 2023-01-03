OPINION | LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: Many reasons not to | An offer of relocation | Cotton has lost vote

Many reasons not to

Why should the Springdale execs of Tyson be surprised that 80 percent of the execs at the other two locations are unwilling to relocate to Arkansas? These responsible family people are placing their families above career advancement. And for very good reasons.

First, this state has the third-highest number of registered sex offenders. Second, the schools as a whole have a deplorable record, acknowledged in the daily paper. Do I really need to mention a third? It would be guns and related violence. Rampant here.

I came to this state three decades ago as a health-care professional ... reason No. 4 ... For much of the first two decades I was regularly the focus of anti-North sentiments, assuring me that the pro-Confederate culture is alive and thriving. Not only did this occur in the workplace, but also in professional meetings. It has only recently abated.

So, Mr. Top-Tyson, why would a family person relocate to Arkansas?

CYNTHIA B. SKINNER

Jacksonville

An offer of relocation

I will be happy to canvass my neighbors to raise enough to provide a one-way ticket to Russia for Mr. Mark Peterson. It certainly appears that he will be happier there than in the U.S. of A.

DICK BELL

Eureka Springs

Cotton has lost vote

Tom Cotton, I moved to Arkansas in August 2016, and was thrilled to have Republican senators. I was pleased to have you as a senator. You were outspoken, conservative, a veteran and supported law enforcement.

I am a retired law enforcement officer. I spent 26 years as a California officer and six years as a DoD officer. I returned to law enforcement in 2018 as an officer in a small Arkansas city.

I began to believe that perhaps you were just voice and not substance.

I had an issue that I needed help with concerning the Office of Personnel Management (OPM). I wrote you asking for assistance, but all I received was a computer-generated response that you appreciated my taking the time to write to you. I wrote two additional letters and sent several emails regarding the OPM problem. None of those letters or emails were ever acknowledged.

As a lifelong conservative Republican, I never imagined that a senator, such as you, would blatantly ignore a constituent.

In December 2022, when you voted to support the pork-laden $1.7 trillion omnibus bill, you sealed the deal. I will no longer support your election for any position.

It appears your vote was to strip the newly elected Republican House of its fiscal oversight for the current fiscal year. Your vote was to allow the transport of illegal aliens throughout the USA, but not allow the deportation of illegal aliens. Your vote supported the billions of dollars of pet projects at the cost of hyper-inflation to taxpayers.

Tom Cotton, I hope you are ashamed of yourself. You have become a denizen of the D.C. swamp. You will never again get my vote, and I will make every effort to keep others from voting for you.

JOHN HUTCHINS

Cherokee Village

Need to start again

It seems things are upside down in America. Our Constitution guarantees the rights of the people and the states. It doesn't give the federal government any rights at all. In fact, it limits its power significantly. Rather than rights, the federal government was assigned very specific limited duties.

The feds were never intended to be in charge of anything beyond national defense against invasion. In that one thing it appears the feds are doing the opposite by encouraging an illegal invasion by unvetted foreigners from hostile countries around the world.

I think it is time to fire the federal government, all of it, and start over.

JEFF COOK

Springdale