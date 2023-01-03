Little Rock mayor tests positive for covid-19, 'experiencing very minor symptoms'

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday, City Hall announced.

"Mayor Scott is isolating at home and is experiencing very minor symptoms," according to a news release.



The mayor and nine Little Rock city directors were together for swearing-in ceremonies on Sunday. Scott, 39, began his second term as mayor on Sunday.

As a precaution, a Little Rock Board of Directors meeting scheduled on Tuesday night has been postponed until next week.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Center at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St.