Sections
Manage Subscription
Manage Subscription
Sign in
Today's Paper Arkansas News Public Notices Elections Core Values Newsletters Sports Archive Obits Puzzles Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Little Rock mayor tests positive for covid-19, 'experiencing very minor symptoms'

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 2:40 p.m.
FILE — Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., left, speaks during a news conference at Little Rock Police Department headquarters.

Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott Jr. tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday, City Hall announced.

"Mayor Scott is isolating at home and is experiencing very minor symptoms," according to a news release.

The mayor and nine Little Rock city directors were together for swearing-in ceremonies on Sunday. Scott, 39, began his second term as mayor on Sunday.

As a precaution, a Little Rock Board of Directors meeting scheduled on Tuesday night has been postponed until next week.

The board will meet at 4 p.m. Jan. 10 at the Center at University Park, 6401 W. 12th St.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT