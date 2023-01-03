Sections
Little Rock police investigating West 3rd Street homicide

by Remington Miller | Today at 10:45 a.m.
A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this file photo.

The Little Rock Police Department said officers are investigating a Tuesday morning homicide near West 3rd Street.

A male was found dead near 712 W. 3rd St. after officers responded to a call about a person laying down, who may be injured or dead, just before 7:50 a.m., authorities said. The caller did not approach the person, they said. 

The identity of the person who was found dead was not immediately released.

He is being taken to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy and positive identification, a tweet from the Police Department said. 

