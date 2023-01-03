• Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nev., on Sunday, a representative for the actor said Monday, and remains in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery. A publicist for Renner said in a statement that the 51-year-old "Avengers" star is in an intensive care unit following surgery on Monday. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve" and others, read the statement. Renner was injured in an area near Mt. Rose Highway, a road linking Lake Tahoe, which straddles the Nevada-California border, and south Reno. Renner owns a home in Washoe County, which includes Reno. Renner was the only person involved in Sunday's accident, and the sheriff's office said in a news release that it is investigating. Renner plays Hawkeye, a sharp-shooting member of the superhero Avengers squad in Marvel's sprawling movie and television universe.

• Prince Harry has said he wants to have his father and brother back and that he wants "a family, not an institution," during a TV interview ahead of the publication of his memoir. The interview with Britain's ITV channel is due to be released Sunday. In clips released Monday, Harry, the Duke of Sussex, said "they feel as though it is better to keep us somehow as the villains" and "they have shown absolutely no willingness to reconcile" -- though it was not clear who he was referring to. Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, have aired their grievances against the British monarchy since the couple stepped down as senior royals in 2020 and moved to California, where they now live with their two children. Harry, 38, previously spoken about his estrangement from his father, King Charles III, and elder brother Prince William since his departure from the United Kingdom. Last month, Netflix released "Harry & Meghan," a six-part series that detailed the couple's experiences leading to their decision to make a new start in the U.S. In that documentary, Harry spoke about how the royal press team worked, and how his relationship with William and the rest of the royal household broke down.