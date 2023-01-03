New Benton County Quorum Court will start work Thursday





BENTONVILLE -- A new term of the Benton County Quorum Court begins this week with four new faces and one longtime member stepping down.

The Quorum Court will start its work at two meetings Thursday . An orientation meeting will be held at 1 p.m. followed by an organizational meeting at 6 p.m. in the Quorum Courtroom on the third floor of the County Administration Building, 215 E. Central Ave.

"In the next two years, we need to focus on keeping pace in the county offices with the growth of the area," said Ken Farmer, justice of the peace in District 2. "We have to have enough employees and facilities to provide required services to residents."

Orientation provides a foundation of knowledge about the management and structure of each county department and a framework of how Quorum Court meetings are conducted. It's also a good opportunity for new members to ask questions, said District 9 Justice of the Peace Susan Anglin, who won her sixth term in November.

County Attorney George Spence also will speak about the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act.

The organizational meeting is held at the beginning of the two-year election term to set times and places of each committee meeting and Quorum Court meeting. The Quorum Court will elect chairmen for the Finance Committee and Committee of the Whole, Anglin said.

The Quorum Court also will elect representatives to the Employee Salary Review Committee and the Arkansas Association of Counties. Any changes in committee structure occur at the organizational meeting.

The Quorum Court is the legislative body of county government. In Benton County, 15 members called justices of the peace comprise the court. Each justice of the peace represents a district of roughly equal population and serves a two-year term.

There's no change in the political makeup, as all 15 justices of the peace are Republicans, but there will be four new members this term: Jeff Dunn in District 1, Chris Latimer in District 4, Danny McCrackin in District 10 and Bethany Henry Rosenbaum in District 14.

Dunn replaces Larry Patrick, and McCrackin replaces Richard Taylor. Patrick and Taylor were appointed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson and could not seek reelection.

Rosenbaum defeated incumbent Leigh Nogy in the Republican primary in May. Rosenbaum went on to win the seat in November.

Latimer will replace Tom Allen, who served on the Quorum Court for 20 years and was Finance Committee chairman. Allen did not seek reelection.

Allen had an incredible legacy on the court, and Latimer said he doesn't think the idea of replacing him is an attainable goal or something that should be expected.

"I hope to honor his legacy and how he represented our district, while at the same time leading in a way that is consistent with the values for which I was elected," he said.

Allen will be irreplaceable, District 13 Justice of the Peace Kurt Moore said.

Allen's knowledge of real estate, the working knowledge of the county budget and how county government works will be missed, "but he has done a great job in setting the standard for us to move forward together in continuing to serve our citizens. He leaves big shoes to fill," Anglin said.

One of the biggest challenges the Quorum Court faces in the coming years is how to solve overcrowding at the county jail on Southwest 14th Street, Latimer said. Moore also said the jail needs to be addressed, as well as county courts.

Voters in November rejected two questions regarding jail expansion.

"Voters definitely made it clear that they are not willing to carry the tax burden of a new jail facility here in Benton County," Latimer said. "We will need to bring solutions that take that into account."

Anglin said the Quorum Court's main areas of focus the next two years will be jail overcrowding, the budget and moving the assessor and collector offices from downtown Bentonville to a larger facility in Rogers.

Benton County justices of the peace will be paid $280 per meeting for Quorum Court, Committee of the Whole and Finance Committee in 2023.

There also is a new comptroller. Deborah Fischer started work in October. She takes over for Brenda Peacock, who retired effective Dec. 31 after nine years.

New Quorum Court

Benton County Quorum Court members for 2023 are:

District 1: Jeff Dunn

District 2: Ken Farmer

District 3: Richard McKeehan

District 4: Chris Latimer

District 5: Carrie Perrien Smith

District 6: Brian Armas

District 7: Joseph Bollinger

District 8: Joel Jones

District 9: Susan Anglin

District 10: Danny McCrackin

District 11: Dustin Todd

District 12: Ron Homeyer

District 13: Kurt Moore

District 14: Bethany Henry Rosenbaum

District 15: Joel Edwards

