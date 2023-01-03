North Little Rock holds swearing-in ceremony

Five North Little Rock residents took the oath of office Tuesday to serve the state’s seventh largest city.

The group included city council members Debi Ross of Ward 1, Linda Robinson of Ward 2, Steve Baxter of Ward 3 and Vince Insalaco III of Ward 4. Insalaco is new to the city council, the governing body of this city of about 64,000 residents. The others — as well as City Attorney Amy Fields — are returning for another term.

Ross has served Ward 1 since 2007 and said she’s looking forward to another four years.

“We have a lot of things that we’ve done in the last 16 years and we’ve got a lot more to do, but North Little Rock’s looking up,” she said.

Linda Robinson has represented Ward 2 for the past 20 years. She is the longest serving Black woman in the council’s history.

Steve Baxter has served Ward 3 for the past 12 years and said the day’s swearing-in ceremony was a humbling experience.

“To represent your neighbors and folks down the street, people in the community and try to be a liaison for them, between them and the city when they have issues with garbage or recycling, drainage, whatever — it’s just a pleasure to be able to serve once again,” he said.

Baxter added that he looks forward to more infrastructure growth for North Little Rock and noted current development on the East side.

“We understand that people with big bucks want to spend money in a certain place and we are just glad that they want to spend the money in North Little Rock,” he said.

Insalaco, who was sworn in for his first term, said it was a surreal moment.

“This is something I’ve wanted to do my entire life,” he said. “I’m very humbled to have the opportunity. I would not be here without every — this is a testament every vote matters, regardless if you’re running for city council or whatever office.

“This is something that I take very seriously. I take it to the heart. Every decision will be very thought out and very researched. Our ward will work very closely with the neighborhoods, the crime watch, make sure our police, fire, first responders have everything that they need. I’m eternally grateful to all of them. I’m excited to do all I can to continue what a wonderful Ward, wonderful city that we have.”

Fields has served as city attorney for the last five years and said it’s the best job she’s ever had.

“It’s a lot of fun working with Mayor [Terry] Hartwick, with our city council, with our department heads and just seeing all the progress that we’re making in North Little Rock has been really exciting and I’m looking forward to 2023,” she said.



