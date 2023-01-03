North Little Rock police investigating homicide after finding man dead on Gregory Street

The North Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide on Gregory Street after finding a man dead near the roadway on Monday, a news release said.

Officers responded around 3:30 p.m. to the 1200 block of Gregory Street after getting reports of an unresponsive man laying on the ground, the release said.

The identity of the man was not immediately released, pending the notification of the next of kin, police said.

The man was found with “significant trauma on the body,” police said. The nature of the trauma was not immediately released due to it being a detail in the ongoing investigation, according to the release.

Homicide detectives reported to the area to process the scene and conduct interviews, the release said.

Police have asked that anyone with information about the homicide call the department’s tip line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Jeff Coburn at (501) 771-7155.

The Sherwood Police Department also shared the North Little Rock Police Department release on Twitter.