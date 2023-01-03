NWA outdoor briefs

Coler crossing removed

Coler Mountain Bike Preserve, the Watershed Conservation Resource Center and Crossland Construction are working to remove the low water crossing that spans Coler Creek near Airship Coffee and the Homestead at the preserve.

The resource center will design a rock feature to stabilize the stream bank and add rock to distribute the grade through the area of the former crossing. The structures will be designed for fish passage and will tie into the existing grades downstream of the concrete slab that's being removed. The stream bank and terrace will be replanted with native plants. The flood plains on both sides of the stream will be reconstructed and planted with native vegetation.

Hobbs trails close for hunt

Most trails at Hobbs State Park-Conservation Area will be closed for a limited permit deer hunt on Saturday and Sunday. Closed trails include Hidden Diversity multiuse trail, Wolf Den Loop, Karst Loop, Shaddox Hollow, Sinking Stream and Pigeon Roost.

At 12,000 acres, Hobbs is Arkansas' largest state park and the only Arkansas state park that allows hunting.

Lake sees seasonal closure

Lake Fayetteville is closed through Jan. 14 for its seasonal closure. Trails around the lake are open.

Corps offers cool camping

Winter camping is offered at Beaver Lake through March. Campsites are available at Lost Bridge North, Prairie Creek, Horseshoe Bend and Hickory Creek parks. Camping on the White River below Beaver Dam is available at Dam Site River park.

Visit www.recreation.gov to reserve a site or call (877) 444-6777. For questions, call the Beaver Lake project office of the Army Corps of Engineers at (479) 636-1210.

Urban lakes host trout

Arkansas Game and Fish Commission stocks rainbow trout in small urban lakes across Arkansas for winter fishing. Stocked lakes around the region include Lake Atalanta in Rogers, Lake Bentonville, Lake Springdale, Murphy Park Lake in Springdale, Torraine Lake and Wells Lake in Fort Smith and Van Buren Municipal pond.

The daily limit is five trout. Anglers 16 and older must carry an Arkansas fishing license and trout permit.

Catch a striper, win cash

Tagged striped bass have been released into Beaver Lake as part of an Arkansas Game and Fish Commission striped bass study. Anglers catching a tagged striper may redeem the tag for a $100 reward.

Clip the tag off close to the fish and call (479) 295-3765 and report the tag number, whether the fish was harvested or released, date caught, length of the fish and where in the lake it was caught. Tags can be mailed or returned to the Game and Fish Northwest Arkansas fisheries office, 2805 W. Oak St., Rogers, AR 72758.