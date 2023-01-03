Olympic gold medalist speaks to Rotary Club

As on most Wednesdays, the local Rotary Club met at Red's Restaurant on the Highway 79/167 By-Pass in Fordyce. But the noon luncheon on this Wednesday proved extraordinary. After all, it's not every day that one gets to see and hold an Olympic gold medal.

Glynn Saulters, the day's guest speaker, recounted his experience as a member of the 1968 U.S. Olympic basketball team that took gold in Mexico City and what it took to get there.

Originally a native of Lisbon, La., where he played high school baseball and basketball, he and his wife Mary drove up for the day from their current home in Quitman, La.

Some 30 club members and guests filled the private dining room as Rotary President Benny "Big Ben" Roark introduced Saulters. The gold medalist began by sharing where his talent for free-throw shooting began.

"My dad had a cow farm as a sideline to his coaching career," he said. "We were on the farm a lot, leaving a kid not much to do after chores were finished. I discovered an old, rusted-out pail in the barn and took a hammer to knock the bottom out of it." He explained how he hung the bucket up close to regulation height and began shooting hoops.

"I started spending every spare minute shooting the basketball through that tub. I'd play a game with myself to shoot 100 free-throws before I'd go in at night."

His efforts paid winning dividends because he still jointly holds the Olympic record for the highest free-throw percentage at 100%. That record is co-held with four others: Wayne Glasgow from the 1952 Helsinki games, Dick Boushka who played in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, Hersey Hawkins in Seoul during the 1988 games, and Ray Allen at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

"They say all records are made to be broken but this one never will because you can't do better than 100%," Saulters said.

"The criteria for the record required a player to shoot at least one free-throw per game. I was added to the list with 10 completed free-throws for all nine games," he explained.

In addition to being an outstanding basketball player, Saulters was a renowned baseball star. The third baseman helped his Lisbon team win the Class C High School Baseball tournament three out of the four years.

He was named to the Class-C All Star baseball team three years running and named Louisiana Class-C Baseball Player of the Year in 1962 and 1963.

"In high school I was honored as the most valuable basketball player in 1963," he said. "I was recruited for my basketball skills by LSU and Mississippi State but chose Northeast Louisiana University in Monroe (today's University of Louisiana Monroe) because they allowed me to play baseball as well as basketball, which a lot of schools wouldn't do on scholarship."

In his collegiate career, Saulters was named both Basketball Player of the Year and Athlete of the Year in the Gulf States Conference for 1968. He was also a "two time" basketball All-American in '67 and '68 as well as an honorable mention All-American in baseball during 1967.

He still holds several ULM basketball records, including most points per game in a season. Moreover, Saulters' was the first basketball jersey to be retired by the school.

"I played baseball and basketball every year of college except '68," he said. "The Olympic tryouts were being held in the spring so I didn't turn out on the diamond that year. People told me the Olympics would be a dream come true. I said not really because for it to come true you must first have the dream. Ironically, baseball was really my game. As for the Olympics, I was just going with the flow."

Even though he towered over the speaker's podium, at 6-foot-2 Saulters was the smallest of the 12-man Olympic team.

"That team chosen in Albuquerque weren't your household names," he said. "Some of the more well-known players of the time respectfully declined the honor because they had what they felt were more important things to do."

In the pre-Olympic world cup qualifying tournaments held in Europe, the '68 U.S. team didn't start out setting the world on fire. "We lost a few games in Russia and Yugoslavia because we weren't ready and didn't have our coach with us. He was back home," Saulters said.

"When we arrived in the U.S., he met us at the airport and told us you get one week at home then report to Denver for high-altitude training. After an intensive week of that, we were ready. We beat the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden and beat the Denver Rockets in exhibition games," he said.

"We played nine games in the '68 Olympics. We did not lose a game. In all the history of the Olympic basketball since 1936, the U.S. had never lost a game. We decided it would not happen on our watch."

Saulters added how he was handicapped by a physical issue during the Olympics. "I had a serious thumb injury on my shooting hand that was heavily taped. I had to adjust my shooting accordingly. You do what you have to do to be successful. No matter what they tell you, never believe you can't win. You have to have desire and commitment and that's what we had."

Saulters wrapped up his presentation saying, "The greatest honor I've ever had was stepping up on that platform and having the gold medal placed around my neck while seeing our flag raised to the top of the coliseum and hearing the National Anthem played."

In a brief Q&A following the program, Saulters was asked if he still enjoys tossing the ball through the hoop. He said, "My grandsons keep challenging me to show them how to shoot free-throws."

Following the Olympics, Saulters was drafted by the Cincinnati Royals and the Denver Rockets from the NBA. After being traded by Denver, he signed professionally with the New Orleans Buccaneers and was selected to Louisiana's All-Time All-Star Basketball First Team in 1970. Saulters said in reference to some of his fellow inductees, "I'm just proud to be mentioned in the same breath with such all-time greats as Pete Maravich, Bob Pettit, Willis Reed and Jack Moreland."

He was inducted into the ULM Athletic Hall of Fame in '78, the Louisiana Basketball Hall of Fame in '81, the Ark-La-Tex Hall of Champions in 2012 and the National Division 2 College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2022.