Two people dead following attempted apartment robbery in Arkadelphia, police say

The Arkadelphia Police Department has said that two people were killed in an apparent attempted robbery on Friday.

A 16-year-old boy was found dead around 10:17 p.m. in the parking lot of the Lark Place Apartments after police responded to a call about a robbery and multiple gunshots, a statement from Police Chief Jason Jackson said on Tuesday.

The identity of the teenage boy was not immediately released.

Police also received notification that Quartez Burton, 24, of Arkadelphia died from his injuries after being taken to an emergency room, Jackson said.

Arkadelphia police suspect both Burton and the teen were involved in the same attempted robbery, the statement said.

Jackson said that any further information will come from the Clark County prosecutor’s office.