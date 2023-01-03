Other Days

100 years ago

Jan. 3, 1923

• A campaign against motorists who operate their automobiles with blinding headlights or no headlights at all will be launched tonight, according to word given out at Police Headquarters last night. ... The "bright lights," as the police refer to the plain lenses, had almost been abolished, but recently new cars have been traveling about the city with bright lights. Complaints have been received and the police will begin at once to arrest violators.

50 years ago

Jan. 3, 1973

• State Representative George E. Nowotny Jr. of Fort Smith, who was the state co-ordinator for the Arkansas Committee for the Re-election of the President, has asked President Nixon to reconsider his decision to discontinue the Rural Environmental Assistance Program (REAP). Nowotny said in a news release that he had written Mr. Nixon a letter expressing his concern about the proposed discontinuance of the Program and asking the president and his staff to review the decision.

25 years ago

Jan. 3, 1998

• Work crews, weather permitting, will begin widening Kanis Road this month to four lanes between Interstate 430 and just west of John Barrow Road as one of several Little Rock street-widening projects planned in the next two years. Other projects include widening University Avenue in phases to six lanes between Markham Street and Asher Avenue and widening stretches of Fair Park Boulevard to four lanes. Neither of those thoroughfares will see any construction until probably 1999, city Public Works Director Chandra Russell said Friday. ... The board approved a $2.33 million construction contract Dec. 2 with Lasiter Asphalt Maintenance Co. Inc. of Little Rock to widen Kanis Road, including sidewalk and underground drainage work. Money from the project is from the city's 1997 infrastructure fund. The work is to end sometime in the spring of 1999.

10 years ago

Jan. 3, 2013

EUREKA SPRINGS -- Supporters behind a frantic fundraising drive to save the Great Passion Play near Eureka Springs have raised $75,000 needed to pay loan interest to Cornerstone Bank and prevent the bank from taking over the property in lieu of foreclosure, said Charles Cross, the bank president. ... Kent Butler, a volunteer with the Elna M. Smith Foundation, which operated the Passion Play, said a group led by Randall Christy of Ada, Okla., had raised $72,700 in cash and checks. ... After 45 years, the Passion Play had what many believed was its last performance Oct. 27. The organization's board began asking for financial help in September, saying $500,000 was needed to keep operating. But donations amounted to about $18,000, which was enough to allow the play to finish its 2012 season. The $75,000 would go to interest owed to the bank on three loans. Christy said the Passion Play owes a total of $2.53 million. Attendance at the play peaked in 1992 at 289,212, dropping to 46,578 this past season, said Keith Butler, chairman of the foundation and Kent Butler's father. The play depicts Jesus Christ's last days.