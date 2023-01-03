Retiring prosecutor Jegley ran an office focused on doing what was right





Leaving behind 32 years in the prosecuting attorney's office, Larry Jegley sees a future filled with fishing trips with his parents, traveling with his wife of 46 years and enjoying the achievements of his children.

At 70, Jegley has spent almost half his life at the prosecuting attorney's office for the 6th Judicial District. He signed on as chief deputy in 1991, then became its 24th elected prosecutor of the 20th century in 1997, winning the position, which serves Perry and Pulaski counties, with no opposition.

Seven more elections after that and he still never drew an opponent, becoming the longest-serving elected prosecutor in the region's 182-year history. He made the decision, announced in May 2021, to not run for a ninth time because of health concerns due to a rare and mysterious condition that caused sudden spells of dizziness.

More than 19 months later, through treatment, which sometimes involved going out of state, Jegley's health is under control and he seems as vital as ever for a man who has enjoyed an active lifestyle of being outdoors, working on his farm and old cars.

The farm and cars figure prominently in his future, as does joining his parents -- both in their 90s -- on regular fishing trips, Jegley said. It's the Catholic upbringing they provided that set him on his course, he said.

He's talked to wife Angela Jegley, a retired federal prosecutor, about getting a camper and seeing the world.

Their children have followed them into the practice of law, with Amanda Jegley now an assistant federal prosecutor after working for the state attorney general's office. Son Adam Jegley is an up-and-coming litigator at Rainwater, Holt & Sexton in Little Rock.

When asked about his professional successes, Jegley said they're not his alone but due to the hardworking staff, both administrative and legal, who have worked for him over the past 30 years. He said he always encouraged his lawyers to speak their minds.

"It's always been paramount in my mind that winning and losing is less than doing justice," he said. "There's not one single decision maker in what charges get filed. We have fostered an atmosphere in doing justice and encouraging disagreement and articulating that in order to serve the ends of justice."

DOING JUSTICE

Jegley said he's been gratified to see so many of those lawyers go on to bright, successful careers, in virtually every county in the state.

Jegley alumni are federal prosecutors and state prosecutors, and some are elected colleagues in other jurisdictions. They've become circuit judges, deputy attorneys general, state legislators and lawyers for other state agencies.

He said he's leaving behind one of the best prosecutor's offices in the country, an opinion he's reached as subjectively as possible after years of associating with his colleagues in other states, professionally and personally.

"These people up and down the halls, they're capable, and they'll keep their sleeves rolled up for [successor Will Jones] and do what they've been doing for this office through some really, really tough times."

The people who have worked for him and the ones they've helped are the successes, he said. Winning in court is not the prosecutor's ultimate goal, he said.

"Some people think we measure it by winning. We don't," he said. "It's not a deal where we're looking for notches on our belt for wins and losses. We measure success by how true we are to our mission and that is to do justice. And doing justice means making difficult decisions, sometimes heart-rending decisions. And making sure the police do their job. If they fail, they are held responsible."

Criminal defendants in the 6th Judicial District have to work to go to prison. Jegley said he prefers probation over prison for nonviolent offenders, particularly ones struggling with drug addiction.

"Violence or the clear and present danger of violence or the threat of violence, that's the people we're sending to prison, and that's only about one-third of all of the people who are charged with felonies," he said. "We don't want to send everybody to prison."

Jegley said he's tried to give opportunities for those nonviolent offenders to get help, find treatment and address the difficulties in their lives that cause them to break the law.

"We believe in not sending [those] people to prison for the first, second, often third, maybe fourth offense as long as they haven't hurt somebody or threatened to hurt somebody," he said. "Sending them to prison early on is only going to exacerbate what's going on with them. Except for the worst of the worse, everybody has potential."

PASSING THE TORCH

Jegley has sent killers to death row but seldom pursues the ultimate penalty for capital-murder defendants. He said he's not afraid to seek execution but rarely does, because he finds a successful conviction can ultimately be hard on the victim's family because appeals take years, even decades, and sometimes result in the death sentence being vacated.

"I think the death penalty in Arkansas and other states is in such a state of disrepair as a means of achieving justice because of the delay it imposes. It's cruel and unusual punishment on the victims' families," he said. "It holds things open too long for them and they feel like they can't ever get away to heal."

Jegley said he has resisted critics, some of them other prosecutors, for not holding the death penalty over the heads of defendants to induce them to plead guilty.

"We don't use something as serious as the death penalty as a bargaining chip," he said, deriding the idea as "play acting." "If it's appropriate, it's appropriate."

As Will Jones looked over his new office before taking the oath of elected prosecutor, he reflected on the advice Jegley gave him at their last meeting as part of the succession.

It's "wisdom" he'd heard from Jegley before, 20ish years ago, when he came to work in Little Rock. He spent 11 years working for Jegley, focusing on domestic violence, crimes against children and sexual assault.

"[Jegley said] Always listen and don't rush to judgment," Jones said. "Do what you believe to be the right thing every time you make a decision."

Jones said that's the course he has set his life on and it's the course he will keep the prosecuting attorney's office on as its elected leader, saying he's learned he won't make decisions that satisfy everyone every time, but the office will come out ahead by following Jegley's example.

Along those lines, Jones said, residents won't immediately see many big changes in the office. With a backlog of cases due to the covid pandemic, and rising murder rates, Jones said he's planning on looking for opportunities to improve prosecutors' efficiency within the office, particularly through the use of new technologies.

EARNING RESPECT

Frederick "Muskie" Harris, the Arkansas Razorback football standout who made substance-abuse treatment his life's work, said Jegley has recognized the importance of treatment, making the prosecutor's office a place where drug defendants can get a second chance, a third chance and sometimes more, provided they avoid violent behavior.

Jegley recognizes that the fight for sobriety is always hard and that setbacks are normal, said Harris, who runs Muskie Harris Recovery Services and spent more than 20 years traveling the state as court liaison for rehabilitation facilities.

Harris, a community activist, philanthropist and successful businessman, said when he had his own problems with crack-cocaine addiction in the mid-1990s, Jegley's prosecutors recognized his struggle and allowed him to go to rehab instead of prison. Almost 30 years later, not every authority in Arkansas has come to that realization, he said.

"He gave me an opportunity and I took advantage of it," Harris said, calling Jegley "family." "I'm still taking advantage of it ... trying to save lives."

Jeff Rosenzweig, a mainstay of the Arkansas defense bar for more than 40 years, said the esteem his colleagues have for Jegley can best be demonstrated in how Jegley never drew an opponent over eight elections.

"He was well respected throughout the criminal defense bar," the 70-year-old Rosenzweig said. "I never heard anyone complaining about the office's operations."

Rosenzweig said he has high hopes for Jegley's successor if he follows the course Jegley set. Rosenzweig, who's participated in some role in the defense of almost every death-row defendant in the state, and regularly recognized as one of Arkansas' best defense attorneys, said Jegley was not afraid to make decisions that could be unpopular.

"I always thought he ran the office straight without political interference, without allowing politicians to dictate what he did," Rosenzweig said. "In my personal dealings, he always played it straight."

One of the best things Jegley did was improve the prosecutor's file-decision procedure, the process used to review police felony arrests and case-file submission to decide whether and how suspects should be charged. Jegley increased the number of prosecutors who review each case, from one to as many as five or more now, Rosenzweig said. It's a process that better weeds out weak cases, he said.

Little Rock District Judge Melanie Martin saw that process firsthand for the 27 years she worked for Jegley, as she worked her way up in the office from law clerk hired by Jegley's predecessor to one of Jegley's top prosecutors before successfully running for Little Rock District Court judge in 2018.

Jegley's expanded file-review process, in which he encouraged his deputies to openly assess the evidence and question the conclusions of their colleagues and his own, helped contribute to a camaraderie in an office where prosecutors were supported just as strongly for their losses as they were cheered in their court victories, Martin said.

Jegley measured success by the effort, "if you do what you think is just and fair," she said.

Jegley created an environment where anyone who wanted to be a career prosecutor -- man or woman -- could succeed, Martin said. He believed that success at work required success at home, she said, urging his deputies not to sacrifice family time for the office.

"He always told us, family comes first, don't let your career keep you from focusing on what's really important, and that's your family," she said. "He always said ... If you're happy here, you'll be happy at home."

That kind of trust and support Jegley engendered between coworkers is vitally important when so much of the work, supporting rape victims, murder survivors and victims of crippling violence, is so grim, Martin said.

SUPPORTING WOMEN

Jegley's tenure as elected prosecutor brought a stability to the office that it hadn't had before, allowing more of the lawyers who came to work for him -- especially working mothers -- the opportunity to make a career as a prosecutor, the mother of two said. Most prosecutors before him served a couple of terms before moving on to something else.

Perhaps because he has five sisters, Jegley was more receptive to women in the workforce than others were 30 years ago, Martin said. He leaves office with three of his four top deputies, Barbara Mariani, Leigh Patterson and Jeanna Sherrill, women who have worked for him in 20 years or more.

"Larry encouraged us to make our own decisions," she said. "Larry was just so supportive of us ... you got the motivation to become a career prosecutor, which there really hadn't been before. The normal tenure had been three to five years."

At Jegley's retirement reception last month, John Johnson, Jegley's chief deputy prosecutor for 18 years, told a standing-room-only crowd at Loca Luna restaurant that most people don't know about Jegley's efforts to promote gender equity.

"I don't think there's a single other office who has as much leadership with our women," Johnson said. "It's because Larry promoted based on ability."

He's been criticized for it by men who weren't as successful in the office as they thought they should have been "because he had the gall to promote the person who was better rather than the good ol' boys. And that is something that persists and that is something to be proud of."

Beyond that, Jegley has been a "champion of facing down systemic racism," Johnson said.

"He has done every single thing that he can to promote equity among races, in the public and in our office," he said. "It's an uphill battle and if we're losing, it's not for the lack of Larry trying."

Johnson recalled the day Jegley came to work as chief deputy in 1991 for Mark Stodola, Jegley's predecessor. Prosecutors were under a lot of pressure from the media, with newspaper and TV reporters regularly camped outside, each trying to outdo the other about what was going on in Little Rock's courtrooms, he said.

"Mark was under a lot of pressure. We [the staff] were under a lot of pressure to do well for Mark, and we needed the right man for the job. And that's who he brought in," Johnson told attendees. "[Jegley] was the kindest ... most re-affirming person that you could ever ask for. And, from the very beginning, Jegley showed he was a very supportive chief deputy ... win or lose."

"Fellow prosecutors who brag about never losing a case or seldom losing a case, I tell them, well then you're not trying enough cases," Jegley said.

LEAVING A LEGACY

Beyond being a superb manager, Jegley is also a "gifted trial lawyer" and never scared of a fight, Johnson said.

"Larry was never about having our office be a result-oriented office," he said. "He was going to do what was right. And that matters. All he ever wanted us to do is do the same thing, and that was the theme that persists."

He recalled working with Jegley on several trials, including the capital-murder case of Abdulhakim Mujahid Muhammad of Memphis, who ambushed two Army privates in June 2009 standing outside a Little Rock recruiting office, injuring one and killing the other, 23-year-old William Long.

"Larry and I tried the very first lone-wolf terrorism case in the United States," Johnson said. "Larry stepped up."

They took Muhammad, born Carlos Leon Bledsoe, to a jury in 2011 to face the death penalty but accepted a life sentence when Muhammad, now 37, agreed to plead guilty mid-trial.

Both Pulaski County Sheriff Eric Higgins and Col. Bill Bryant, whose tenure as head of the Arkansas State Police ended with the new year, saluted Jegley's service during his retirement reception last month.

Higgins, recently reelected to his second term, said law enforcement's relationship with the prosecutor can be "frustrating" sometimes but important always.

"Jegley and his folks tell us, you need more evidence, you need more of this and you need more of that," the sheriff said. "It can be very frustrating. But it's so important we have someone who holds us accountable, to make sure we do the right thing. We've always been able to depend on you to do the right thing ... and we truly appreciate that."

Bryant called Jegley a "strong supporter of law enforcement and the rule of law."

"He always does the right thing," Bryant said.

Bryant said he's worked all over the state and he's seen how Jegley has become a regular confidante and advisor to other prosecutors in different jurisdictions.

At the reception, Stodola, who served three terms as elected prosecutor, recalled hiring Jegley in 1991 to be his chief deputy, following a lunch at the Faded Rose restaurant. The former four-term Little Rock mayor told attendees Jegley was a steadfast presence in the office, both for his upbeat nature and reliable advice.

"You had to have somebody there that you could trust, that you had confidence in and to give you honest answers and Larry was always there to give honest answers," he said. "Larry has always been there with me standing shoulder to shoulder."

Together, Stodola recalled, they would oversee high-profile cases like the successful prosecution of Bill McCuen, who drew a 17-year prison sentence in 1996 for taking bribes as Arkansas secretary of state.



