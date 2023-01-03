Sanders to nominate Joe Profiri to lead state Department of Corrections, citing his experience at Arizona agency

Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders announced in a news release Tuesday that she will nominate Joe Profiri, a “key” player for the Arizona Department of Corrections, as secretary of the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Sanders cited Profiri’s experience in correctional oversight as the reason for the appointment.

“His background and experiences, not only at the managerial level but more importantly as a correctional officer, in Arizona have uniquely prepared him to lead our Corrections Department with accountability, integrity, and professionalism,” Sanders said in the release.

Profiri will replace current Arkansas Department of Corrections Secretary Solomon Graves, who has helped oversee the agency’s response to the covid-19 pandemic.

Profiri “has served in many capacities with the Arizona Department of Corrections, beginning in 1988 as a Correctional Officer,” the release states. He was promoted into the Inspector General’s Bureau as a criminal investigator becoming interim deputy inspector general. From there, he moved to Prison Operations, where he was appointed to his current role in 2018.

“The work of corrections to keep communities safe by professionally retaining violent, repeat offenders and adequately preparing offender populations for reintegration is challenging but a passion of mine,” Profiri said in the release. “I am honored to accept the Governor-elect’s nomination and to bring my dedication and skills to Arkansas. Governor-elect Sanders has a bold plan to reduce crime, and I look forward to joining her in that critical work along with her new choice for Secretary of Public Safety Captain Hagar.”

Profiri has also served as a police officer with the Coolidge Police Department and deputy sheriff with the Maricopa County sheriff’s office.