Scarlet Knights top Boilermakers

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Cam Spencer's three-pointer with 13.3 seconds left gave Rutgers the lead and No. 1 Purdue failed to convert on its final two chances Monday night as the Scarlet Knights held on for a shocking 65-64 road victory.

Rutgers (10-4, 2-1 Big Ten) did it in front of Mackey Arena's 49th consecutive sellout crowd.

Spencer finished with 14 points while Paul Mulcahy had 16 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists.

The Boilermakers (13-1, 2-1) were led by Zach Edey who overcame early foul trouble to finish with 19 points and 10 rebounds. It just wasn't enough to close out an incredible second-half rally from a 10-point deficit. New Mexico is now the last remaining unbeaten team in Division I.

Rutgers controlled the game most of the night, taking a 34-24 halftime lead and fending off the Boilermakers as they charged back. Purdue tied the score at 52-52, then finally took the lead on Brandon Newman's tie-breaking three-pointer with 4:45 to play.

Mulcahy answered with the Scarlet Knights' next 10 points, which gave Rutgers a 62-57 lead with 2:22 to play. Purdue answered with four straight to make it 62-61 and when Mulcahy missed a short jumper with 54 seconds to go, Edey grabbed the rebound, Purdue called timeout and freshman Fletcher Loyer made the go-ahead three with 29.8 seconds left.

But Spencer made his three after another timeout then watched Newman miss a three. And after Rutgers turned it over on an inbound play with 0.4 seconds to go, the Boilermakers couldn't get the ball to Edey for a final shot.

WOMEN'S TOP 25

NO. 1 SOUTH CAROLINA 68, GEORGIA 51

ATHENS, Ga. -- Zia Cooke scored a career-high 31 points and No. 1 South Carolina recovered after trailing throughout the first half to beat Georgia.

Aliyah Boston, the reigning Associated Press Player of the Year, scored a season-low four points, her second consecutive game in single figures. Cooke, who has scored 14 or more points in six consecutive games, helped fill the scoring void for the Gamecocks (14-0, 2-0 SEC).

Audrey Warren led Georgia (11-5, 0-2) with 12 points. Brittney Smith and Javyn Nicholson each had 10.

No. 2 STANFORD 73,

No. 15 ARIZONA 57

STANFORD, Calif. -- Haley Jones had 18 points, a season-high 16 rebounds and five assists, and second-ranked Stanford picked up its defense after the first quarter and rolled past Arizona.

Francesca Belibi contributed season-bests of 14 points and 10 rebounds off the bench for Stanford (15-1, 3-0 Pac-12), which held Arizona to seven second-quarter points on the way to winning its 10th straight game.

Jade Loville scored 12 for the Wildcats (12-2, 2-1).

No. 13 MARYLAND 78, RUTGERS 67

PISCATAWAY, N.J. -- Abby Meyers scored 13 of her 22 points in the first quarter to help Maryland get off to a quick start and the Terrapins defeated Rutgers.

Diamond Miller had 13 of her 15 points in the second half for Maryland (12-3, 3-1 Big Ten), Shyanne Sellers added 12 points and Lavender Briggs 10.

Kaylene Smikle scored scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds, both season bests for the freshman, to lead Rutgers (6-10, 0-4).