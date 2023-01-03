State sports brief

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UALR's Walker again earns OVC honors

For the third time this season, University of Arkansas-Little Rock guard Chris Walker was announced Monday afternoon as the Ohio Valley Conference's Freshman of the Week.

In the Trojans' first two games of league play, Walker averaged nine points and five rebounds off the bench. That included 11 points against Tennessee-Martin on Thursday night, a game in which Walker knocked down 3 three-pointers.

The Wellington, Fla., native then led UALR with seven rebounds and three assists in a Saturday afternoon loss at Tennessee State.

-- Mitchell Gladstone