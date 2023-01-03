Super Quiz: D to E

1. To harm something physically so that it is broken, spoiled or injured.
2. To argue with one another.
3. To remove information stored in a computer.
4. To assign to a lower position.
5. To make a liquid less strong by adding water or another liquid.
6. To conclude by reasoning.
7. To hang freely.
8. To force a political leader out of a position of power.
9. To remove dirt and sand from the bottom of a river or lake.
ANSWERS:
1. Damage
2. Debate
3. Delete
4. Demote
5. Dilute
6. Deduce
7. Dangle
8. Depose
9. Dredge