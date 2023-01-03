Super Quiz: D to E

1. To harm something physically so that it is broken, spoiled or injured.

2. To argue with one another.

3. To remove information stored in a computer.

4. To assign to a lower position.

5. To make a liquid less strong by adding water or another liquid.

6. To conclude by reasoning.

7. To hang freely.

8. To force a political leader out of a position of power.

9. To remove dirt and sand from the bottom of a river or lake.

ANSWERS:

1. Damage

2. Debate

3. Delete

4. Demote

5. Dilute

6. Deduce

7. Dangle

8. Depose

9. Dredge