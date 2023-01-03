Washington County adopts new road pretreatment plan in advance of winter storms





FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County's first use of a pretreatment plan for county roads and bridges during winter weather was a success, according to county officials.

Road Superintendent Jeff Crowder said the county used a "de-icer" for the first time in the winter storm that moved into Northwest Arkansas beginning Dec. 22. Temperatures dropped below zero, and most areas saw around an inch of snow.

Washington County had not used any type of pretreatment program in the past, with the Road Department spreading salt, sand and gravel on roads and bridges and trouble spots after the winter storms began.

Crowder said the increasing volume of traffic on county roads made it necessary to find ways to clear the roads that were less manpower-intensive.

"With all the traffic on our roads, we have to find ways to keep the roads passable," he said. "The old way of just putting chips out on the hills and bridges or when someone needed traction or got off into a ditch, that wasn't working."

Crowder said the county looked at some options and chose to use a product called "Ice Slicer" that was being used by the Colorado Department of Transportation. The product is mostly a chloride compound that is mined in southern Utah, he said.

"It's a salt from a dead sea area in Utah," Crowder said. "It's less corrosive than a sand and salt mixture, and it works in colder temperatures, even below zero."

He added the Colorado agency gave the product a good assessment.

"We figure if it works in the Rocky Mountains it should work in the Ozarks," he said.

The Road Department began spreading the mixture on county roads three to four hours before the snow began, starting with major arterial roads and then working on less-traveled roads. The department also used the mix on known trouble spots, Crowder said.

"It's good stuff," Crowder said. "But you have to let it work. So people won't see us out plowing the roads the way we used to do. You don't want to spread this and then plow it off."

Crowder said the county spent about $60,000 for 300 tons of the mix and, with an estimated usage rate of about 200 pounds for a mile of roadway, the 300 tons could last through two "normal" winters.

Benton County's Road Department has been pretreating roads for several years with a salt-brine mix and in certain conditions adds beet juice to the mixture.

The Benton County Road Department began treating county roads and bridges Dec. 20 and 21 with a salt-brine mixture. Jay Frasier with the Road Department said crews plowed and put sand and salt on roads and bridges after the storm reached the area and again when melting snow refroze, leaving patches of ice.

"We start a day or two before a storm gets here," Frasier said.

Dave Parker, spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said the state has 10 highway districts covering about 16,000 miles of state highways. He said the department has its own meteorological service and when a storm is approaching, officials with the districts meet to decide how best to respond. The department also uses a variety of treatment options, including salt brine, beet juice and rock salt, depending on conditions.

Parker said he recommends anyone who can stay home during winter storms do so, but if driving is a necessity, motorists can use the IDriveArkansas app on the department's website.

"Our app has information entered in real time," he said. "Our district engineers and our maintenance crews are out there and when they see anything, they enter that information. It's good information, and it's up to the minute."

Parker said the same app offers motorists views from more than 280 cameras positioned along major highways that show road conditions and the flow of traffic.

Road treatment

• Liquid anti-icers and de-icers are salt compounds extracted from the Great Salt Lake or Salt Flats with added corrosion inhibitors used to prevent or remove the buildup of ice and snow on roads and minimize the impact on vehicles.

• The products are called freezing point depressants and work to lower the freezing point of moisture. They also can help prevent the buildup and bonding of ice and snow in addition to their melting characteristics.

• Over the years, the Colorado Department of Transportation has found liquid de-icers improve safety. In fact, on Interstate 25, over an 18-year period, snow and ice-related traffic crashes decreased by an average of 12% while traffic volumes increased over 26%.

Source: Colorado Department of Transportation



