7-Day Menu Planner

A week's worth of quick, healthful meals for budget-minded families.

SUNDAY: It's not your mother's meatloaf, but Olive Tapenade Meatloaf (see recipe) is just as flavorful and perfect for the family. Serve it with orzo (tossed with fresh chopped parsley and butter) and green beans. Add cherry tomato halves on the side of the plate for a splash of color along with whole-grain rolls. Strawberries with a dab of vanilla ice cream will make a good dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough meatloaf, tapenade and green beans for Monday.

MONDAY: Make meatloaf sandwiches on sourdough bread. Spread one slice of bread with leftover olive tapenade and the other with mayonnaise; top the leftover meatloaf with romaine. Serve with leftover green beans. Fresh tropical fruit makes a good dessert.

TUESDAY: Walnut, Corn and Potato Chowder (see recipe) is packed with flavor and fiber. On the side, increase the protein by adding egg salad sandwiches with lettuce and sliced tomatoes on whole-grain bread. For dessert, try apricots.

WEDNESDAY: Pork shoulder is an economical cut that makes great Pulled Pork. Look for a barbecue-flavored seasoning packet for slow cookers, and you're on your way to an easy, no-fuss meal. Just follow the directions on the package. Serve with deli coleslaw and add shredded carrots to the mixture. Make or buy potato salad and add whole-grain rolls. Peaches are a simple dessert.

Plan ahead: Save enough pork and carrots for Thursday; save enough peaches for Friday.

Tip: Cut the pork into large chunks before adding to the slow cooker; take off as much fat as you can.

THURSDAY: Use the leftover pork for pulled pork sandwiches on whole-grain buns. Serve with your carrot salad, using any leftover carrots, and add baked chips to the plate. How about pears for dessert?

FRIDAY: For a quick meal, look for a frozen spinach pizza. Serve it with a packaged green salad. Buy chocolate cake for dessert and serve it with leftover peaches.

Plan ahead: Save enough cake for Saturday.

SATURDAY: It takes a little extra time, but Crispy Salmon Filets (see recipe) make a great entree for guests. Serve them with long-grain and wild rice, a bibb lettuce salad and a baguette. For dessert, leftover cake with raspberry sorbet is festive.

THE RECIPES

Olive Tapenade Meatloaf

1 ½ pounds lean ground beef

2 eggs, lightly beaten

¾ cup soft breadcrumbs (about 1 slice bread)

1 /3 cup olive tapenade (from jar or can), plus more if desired

¼ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon coarse salt

½ teaspoon ground black pepper

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine all ingredients in a large bowl; mix lightly but thoroughly. Shape mixture into an 8-by-4-inch loaf; place on rack in broiler pan. Bake about 1 hour or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees. Let stand 10 minutes. Slice and serve with extra tapenade if desired.

Makes 8 slices.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 165 calories, 20 g protein, 8 g fat, 3 g carbohydrate, 93 mg cholesterol, 379 mg sodium and no fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 0

■ ■ ■

Walnut, Corn and Potato Chowder

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon minced garlic

2 ribs celery, chopped

3 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup corn, plus more for garnish

1 tablespoon sherry vinegar

¾ teaspoon celery salt

½ teaspoon smoked paprika

1 (8-ounce) Yukon gold potato, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced, plus more for garnish

½ cup walnut cream (see note)

Coarse salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

Chopped chives for garnish

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add onion and garlic; saute for 3 minutes. Add celery; cook for 2 more minutes. Add vegetable broth, corn, vinegar, celery salt, smoked paprika, potato and bell pepper; cover and cook for 30 to 40 minutes or until potatoes are soft. Stir in walnut cream; season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chives, reserved corn and reserved red pepper.

Makes 6 servings.

Note: For walnut cream, combine 1 cup walnuts and 1 cup water in blender. Blend until smooth. Store covered in refrigerator for use as a nondairy thickener.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 145 calories, 3 g protein, 6 g fat, 21 g carbohydrate, no cholesterol, 261 mg sodium and 3 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: 1 ½

■ ■ ■

Crispy Salmon Filets

1 cup walnuts

3 tablespoons dry breadcrumbs

3 tablespoons finely grated lemon zest

1 ½ tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 ½ tablespoons chopped fresh dill

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

6 (4- or 5-ounce) salmon filets, skin on

Dijon mustard to taste

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Place walnuts in food processor; coarsely chop. Add breadcrumbs, lemon zest, oil and dill; pulse until crumbly. (Mixture should stick together.) Season with salt and pepper to taste; set aside.

Arrange salmon, skin side down, on parchment-lined rimmed baking sheet. Brush tops with mustard. Spoon 1/3 cup of walnut crumb mixture over each filet; gently press mixture into the surface of salmon. Cover with plastic wrap; refrigerate for up to 2 hours. Remove plastic wrap, bake 15 to 20 minutes or until salmon is opaque throughout. Just before serving, sprinkle each piece with lemon juice.

Makes 6 servings.

Nutrition information: Each serving contains approximately 303 calories, 27 g protein, 20 g fat, 6 g carbohydrate, 53 mg cholesterol, 113 mg sodium and 2 g fiber.

Carbohydrate choices: ½

Susan Nicholson is an Atlanta-based cookbook author and registered dietitian. She can be reached by email: susan@7daymenu.com