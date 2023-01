Biscoe, 1923: In the decades before the coming of Interstate 40, the little Prairie County town sat on the edge of busy U.S. 70, with businesses such as Jackson Brothers' Garage. "Will send you this card of Jackson Bros. so you can see them. This leaves us good, but not well. I have had a spell with my head like you had yesterday," Effie wrote to her sister in Almyra.

