Bagel Shop plans brick-and-mortar outlet in Little Rock's SoMA

The Bagel Shop, which owners Myles Roberson and Trevor Papsadora have been operating as mostly a pop-up operation, will open a brick-and-mortar outlet sometime this summer at 1501 Main St. in Little Rock’s South Main neighborhood.

The shop will serve breakfast and lunch five days a week, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Thursday-Monday, Roberson said Tuesday in a news release.

In addition to made-from-scratch, New England-style bagels, cream-cheese “schmears,” smoked fish, sandwiches and soups, they plan to offer pastries, cakes and specialty foods.

Roberson, a Little Rock native, and his partner Papsadora, who was raised in Maine, moved to Little Rock in 2020 and bided their time during the covid-19 pandemic.

They began selling bagels in July through farmers' market pop-ups, mostly in SoMA. They briefly partnered with Stones Throw Brewing, where they set up a lunchtime under-roof operation for a couple of months in the Stifft Station Taproom on Little Rock’s West Markham Street.

The partners currently operate out of a commissary kitchen and will sell bagels for pre-order and pick-up in the SoMA location parking lot. They also offer a range of catering services.

“Work-life balance is one of our guiding principles and we’ll strive to achieve that for ourselves and our team.” Roberson said in the news release. “That’s how we landed on being open for five days a week instead of the more common six or seven days a week. Plus this gives us a chance to really hammer out the details of service with opportunities to adjust course where needed. As we fill out our team we’d like to open six days a week.”

Visit www.thebagel.shop and www.instagram.com/thebagel.shop.