Baptist college taps new leader

Calvin McFadden Sr. has been hired as the new president of Arkansas Baptist College, the only historically Black Baptist college west of the Mississippi River.

Richard Mays, chairman of the college's Board of Trustees, announced the selection of McFadden on Tuesday. McFadden's appointment becomes effective today. He will replace Regina Favors, who has served as interim president since 2021.

After conducting a national search, the college's board of trustees selected McFadden, who has served as an academic dean, chief of student affairs, dean of Behavioral and Social Sciences and associate professor at several institutions, including Florida A&M University, Springfield College, Smith College and Norwalk Community College, according to a news release from Allegiance Consulting Group. He has also served in various church and private-sector capacities.

McFadden, the 16th president of the college, has degrees from Bethune-Cookman University, the Interdenominational Theological Center and Florida State University, according to the news release.

Founded in 1884 as the Minister's Institute, the college in Little Rock was initially funded by the Colored Baptists of the State of Arkansas, and annual enrollment has hovered around 500 students in recent years.

"Due to the incredible work of those who have come before me, the greatest challenge we face today is to consistently meet our commitment to the needs of our students and community by providing programs relevant to the futures of those we serve," McFadden said in the news release. "As we continue to honor our mission, we will continue to have a positive impact on generations to come."

Favors, who took over on an interim basis after the departure of then-President Carlos Clark, is serving as interim president for the second time, according to the college. She was also interim president from 2018-20, turning over the role to Clark when he was hired.

In March 2022, the Higher Learning Commission reaffirmed the accreditation of Arkansas Baptist College, citing an improved financial outlook in removing it from probationary status. Colleges must be accredited to participate in federal financial aid programs for their students, and Arkansas Baptist College had been on probation with the Higher Learning Commission since February 2019.

"I am inspired by the sacred mission of this great institution to educate generations of young people and our outstanding alumni, faculty, staff and community partners," McFadden said in the news release. "I stand on the shoulders of those who have come before me and I look forward to working together to take full advantage of the exciting opportunities that lie ahead."