Bentonville Planning Commission gives approval for three conditional-use permits

BENTONVILLE -- The city Planning Commission unanimously approved three conditional-use permits at its first meeting of the new year Tuesday.

Southwestern Electric Power Co., McClelland Consulting Engineers/Dogwood Acres LLC and Walmart were given the OK for use permits by 7-0 votes.

Walmart requested an amendment to a previously approved permit to allow the long-term temporary use for storage in an additional area on a storage site at Southeast Eighth Street and Southeast Moberly Lane.

The request would expand the storage area to include around 90 additional flatbed trailers that contain timber to be used during construction of the new Walmart home office campus. The previously approved 75 storage containers would remain onsite. The revision would allow for an added temporary trailer lot south of the existing lot, but still within the overall north parking lot of the David Glass Technology Center, according to planning documents.

An additional request to temporarily remove or relocate five light poles and remove and temporarily pave nine landscape islands was part of the plan. They are proposed to be reinstalled or replaced at the end of the project, according to planning documents.

The McClelland use permit is in connection with the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine.

McClelland will use 1101/1107 N.E. J St. as a long-term multi-use area including temporary offices, parking, laydown, stockpile and sediment basin for the school project. It is estimated to be in use from early this year through 2025.

Founded by Walton in 2021, the School of Medicine will offer a four-year, medical degree-granting program that integrates conventional medicine with holistic principles and self-care practices, according to its website.

The School of Medicine will be east of Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Construction is expected to start this spring, according to the school website.

The Southwestern Electric Power Co. permit is related to property at 1100 S.E. Moberly Lane, and involves an electric substation that will provide increased power grid reliability to the surrounding area, according to planning documents.

Electric substations are allowed conditionally in all zoning districts, per city zoning code.