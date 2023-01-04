Boateng finishes strong for Tigers

Annor Boateng didn't have the biggest of games Tuesday night, but he was at the forefront when No. 2 Little Rock Central needed him the most.

The junior scored nine points in the fourth quarter, including his team's final seven, to lift the Tigers to a 55-49 victory over No. 8 North Little Rock in front of a packed crowd at Boone-Fitzpatrick Fieldhouse in Little Rock.

Boateng, a 6-6 forward, finished with 13 points, 7 rebounds and 3 blocks for Central (16-3, 1-0 6A-Central), which won its sixth consecutive game and beat its long-time rival for the first time in their past four meetings.

"Man, it's always going to be a tight game between these two teams no matter what," Little Rock Central Coach Brian Ross said. "I tell you what, Annor came through for us. He got off to a slow start, as did the entire team. But for the last five or six games that we've had that were close, he's really played his best ball in the fourth quarter."

The Tigers needed everything they got from Boateng and his teammates to fend off Tyler Frederick and North Little Rock (11-4, 0-1).

The senior hit four three-pointers and scored 22 points, including eight points over the final eight minutes to keep the Charging Wildcats close.

"It was an up and down game," Ross said. "And Frederick, credit to him because he hit a bunch of big shots. I mean, deep shots. But for us, we closed the game the last four or five minutes, and that's what you have to have against good teams like that."

Ja'kory Withers ended with 10 points for North Little Rock.

Gavin Snyder and Daniel Culberson each added 10 points for the Tigers, who found themselves behind during the first 11 minutes of the first half.

The Charging Wildcats controlled the game's pace early on and was able to force Central into the types of turnovers it hadn't committed over its previous five games. In fact, those miscues were was the main reason North Little Rock held a 17-9 lead at the five-minute mark of the second quarter.

The Tigers, however, turned things around after that.

A three-pointer from Luke Moore with 4:28 showing started a period-ending, 18-3 run for Central. Snyder followed with a four-point play 10 seconds later, and Moore buried another 23-footer after a quick Charging Wildcat turnover.

"We started attacking the rim and started playing our pace," Ross said of his team's changing blitz. "The press started giving [North Little Rock] some trouble, too. I know we created some turnovers, and if we can do that and get out in transition, that helps us get everything else going."

Central scored six of the first eight points of the third quarter, with C.J. Washington's putback dunk giving it a 33-22 lead -- the Tigers' biggest advantage of the game. Yet, every time Central threatened to bust the game open, North Little Rock had a response.

The Charging Wildcats continued to chip away at their deficit, and Frederick's three-point play with 14 seconds to go in the quarter got them within 41-36.

Central was able to maintain its lead and was up 50-48 when Boateng completed a pivotal three-point play with 27.2 seconds left in the game. He would later hit two free throws in the final moments to put the game away.

"We've got to continue to build off this," Ross said. "It was a good win no doubt."

NO. 2 NORTH LITTLE ROCK 52, LITTLE ROCK CENTRAL 41

North Little Rock (16-2, 1-0 6A-Central) tuned up for Friday's showdown at No. 1 Conway by easing past its rival.

Ja'Myia Brown scored all 15 of her points in the second half for the Lady Charging Wildcats, who trailed 28-21 with less than four minutes to go in the third quarter before closing the period on a 12-0 run to assume control.

Jocelyn Tate had 14 points, 8 steals and 6 rebounds while April Edwards finished with 12 points and six rebounds for North Little Rock, which held a 37-26 rebounding edge to offset 24 turnovers.

Jordan Marshall scored eight points to lead Central (9-8, 0-1), which shot 5 of 23 (21.7%) in the second half after leading 22-16 at halftime.