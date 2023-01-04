Browns-Steelers Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Steelers host the Browns in the regular-season finale and will attempt to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Pittsburgh needs a win in addition to losses (or ties) by both the Patriots and Dolphins in order to secure the final AFC playoff spot.

The Steelers will look to carry over the momentum of last week’s 16-14 upset of the Ravens and are 4-1 straight-up (SU) and against the spread (ATS) over their last five games. Mike Tomlin’s crew has won four of the last five home meetings against the Browns, posting a lucrative 4-1 ATS mark over that span.

Cleveland is 3-2 SU with Deshaun Watson under center and played one of its best games this season last week in a 24-10 upset of the Commanders as a 1.5-point road underdog. Watson, who missed the first matchup with the Steelers this season (suspension) in September, will guide a Cleveland squad that has only covered against the number twice in the last seven meetings against Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 6-4 SU and ATS over the last 10 games in the AFC North rivalry dating to 2018. Cleveland won the first meeting this season, 29-17, back in Week 3, covering as a 4.5-point home favorite.

Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Odds

Moneyline: CLEVELAND (+125) | PITTSBURGH (-150)

Spread: CLE +2.5 (+100) | PIT -2.5 (-118)

Total: 40.5 – Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Game Info: Jan. 8, 2023 | 1 p.m. ET | CBS

Browns Straight-Up Record: 7-9

Browns Against The Spread Record: 8-8

Steelers Straight-Up Record: 8-8

Steelers Against The Spread Record: 9-6-1

Odds and Betting Insights

Pittsburgh’s offense is averaging the fourth-fewest points (17.5) per game but has helped bettors cash to the under in 10 of its 16 games (62.5%) this season.

Steelers running back Najee Harris has scored six touchdowns over his last seven game but faces a difficult matchup against a Cleveland run defense that has been stingy on the ground, allowing only three touchdowns to running backs since Week 11. In the first matchup, the hard-running Harris gained only 56 yards on 15 carries but did find the end zone once.

The Browns own the league’s sixth-best rushing attack (147.3 yards per game) and face a Steelers’ defense that has been stout against the run of late, holding running backs to a paltry 52.7 yards per game. Nick Chubb, who gained 113 yards and a touchdown in Week 3, is second in the NFL in rushing (1,448 yards).

Amari Cooper thrived in the first meeting, grabbing seven of 11 targets for a game-high 101 yards and a touchdown. The veteran has amassed the most touchdowns (nine) in his nine-year career and ended a five-game drought last week against Washington by tallying two scores. Cooper faces an improving Pittsburgh pass defense that has yielded only two touchdowns to wideouts since Week 13.

