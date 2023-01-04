Brunson, Frazier join City Council

More than seven months have passed since Lanette Frazier and LaTisha Brunson won seats on the Pine Bluff City Council, but on Tuesday it was finally time for the two women to take their elected spots.

"I was excited and anxious to get sworn in so that I could get to work," Frazier said after a brief first regular meeting of 2023.

She and Brunson took their oaths of office, along with returning councilmen Glen Brown Jr. and Steven Mays Sr. and city attorney Althea Hadden-Scott, to begin the meeting. In the May 24 election, Frazier won a runoff over incumbent and former police chief Ivan Whitfield in Ward 3, and Brunson defeated Danny Walker in a runoff for the Ward 1 seat previously held by Joni Alexander-Robinson, who chose not to run for re-election.

Mays, the senior-most member of the council, defeated Cassandra Dean to keep his Ward 4 seat. Brown, in Ward 2, and Hadden-Scott ran unopposed.

"I'm excited about serving on the council so that I can continue serving the people on a higher level," said Frazier, a pastor. "I was already doing what I could myself, but now in this position, I can have a little more hands-on in how to help our citizens, and I really want our citizens to get with me to let me know what they're thinking about as far as the betterment of their city."

Frazier will team up with her fellow council members on a number of committees, which were determined Tuesday. Mays, Lloyd Holcomb Jr. and Brown Jr. were automatically selected for the Ordinance and Resolution committee based on their level of seniority.

Each council member, in order of seniority, chose a committee to chair:

• Mays will chair Ways and Means;

• Holcomb will chair Administration;

• Brown Jr. will chair Public Safety;

• Lockett will chair Development and Planning;

• Glen Brown Sr. will chair Community Development;

• Shaner will chair Public Works;

• Frazier will chair Public Health and Welfare;

• And Brunson will chair Traffic and Aviation.

Each council member will serve on three committees.

"I look forward to being part of the committees that I'm on because I definitely want to meet with the department heads to see how we can better serve them so they can better serve our citizens," Frazier said.

Brunson had her two children take part in her swearing-in ceremony and said she's happy about the opportunity to make an impact and let her voice be heard on the council.

"First I want to make sure that we can have a united relationship," Brunson said. "I think that's the source of making sure we get things done, working together collectively and making sure we're collaborating and making sure we're respecting each other while we do stuff."

Among the first acts of business by the council this year:

• The city adopted the 2021 Arkansas Fire Prevention Code, amending a section of the city code for related purposes and declaring an emergency. According to the amendment, the code is inclusive of the 2021 International Fire, International Building and International Residential codes.

• Members of the Pine Bluff and Dollarway high school football teams were congratulated "for a successful 2022 season" in a resolution, which also acknowledged several all-conference players and all-state players Marquis "Yoshi" Stone and Courtney Crutchfield, both of Pine Bluff.