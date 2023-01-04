Blood drive set today

A Pine Bluff Blood Drive will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Bleed Blue Blood Drive is held in honor of police officers who have died, according to a flier on the mayor's Facebook page. All donors will receive a Bleed Blue Blood Drive T-Shirt while supplies last. To schedule an appointment or for details, contact the Arkansas Blood Institute at arkbi.org or call 877-340-8777.

Local on Missouri Dean's List

Brayden Robinson of White Hall is among fall 2022 Dean's List recipients at State Technical College of Missouri at Linn, Mo. To be placed on the Dean's List, a full-time student must earn a semester grade point average between 3.5 and 4.0 on a 4-point scale, according to a news release.

Russ NAACP sets MLK event

The Carnell Russ Branch of the NAACP will host the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance from 9-11 a.m. Jan. 16 at 200 Liberty Ave. at Star City. The MLK Day Breakfast will be served from 9-9:45 a.m., according to a news release.

The event will include entertainment by youth choirs as well as a panel discussion on the VIEW Continues. Admission is $8 for adults and $5 for children under 12 years old.

GOP to meet Jan. 26

The Jefferson County Republican Committee will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 26 at Larry's Pizza, 7401 Dollarway Road, at White Hall.

The agenda includes the board elections for chairman, first vice chairman, second vice chairman, secretary, treasurer and two election commissioners. The group will also discuss the fund raising ideas and plans, according to a news release.