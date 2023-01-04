Defense, Chapin set tone for Senators

Samuel Chapin scored 11 of his 19 points in the first quarter as the Joe T. Robinson Senators, who have won four of five, jumped on the Lonoke Jackrabbits early and had little trouble in a 72-40 victory Tuesday night in Little Rock.

Following Chapin's lead, the Senators (8-8, 3-2 4A-5) jumped to a 19-7 lead and was never challenged. The Jackrabbits (7-8, 2-3) never led and were never closer than a basket after the early moments. Chapin had 3 three-pointers in the quarter.

"We played well,'' Robinson Coach Anwar Hardin said. "We played some pretty good defense. It is always easy to play good defense when you run a good offense and you are able to make shots. You are able to get back and set your defense because if you are not, you're missing shots and making bad plays on the offensive end, turning it over. It puts you in transition defense and that is always the toughest defense to try to play."

While building the big early lead, the Senators forced Lonoke to shoot 1 of 9 from the field in the first quarter. Lonoke hit 4 of 7 free throws in the opening quarter.

After an 8-2 run to open the second quarter, Robinson had a 22-9 lead when Lonoke had its best offensive stretch of the game. An 8-0 run made it 27-16 a little more than four minutes until halftime. But that was short-lived as the Jackrabbits shot just 4 of 13 from the field and had six turnovers in the quarter. Robinson led 39-21 at the half.

"When you run good offense, it fuels the defense,'' Hardin said. "We all know that defense travels, defense wins games, defense wins championships and all those cliches."

In the second half, Lonoke scored just 19 points, five of those coming in the final minutes. The Jackrabbits was 6 of 29 in the second half.

Jaden Dodson added 15 for Robinson. Gavin Raath had 10 and Turner Jarrett and Dalton Palmer added 8 points each.

Wyatt Rippeto and Brandon Allen had 10 points each for Lonoke.

"We have done a good job of making sure the guys don't get complacent,'' Hardin said. "We've won three of four before tonight and it is easy to start feeling yourself. Our assistants do a great job of not allowing them to do that."