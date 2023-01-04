EDITORIAL: Bean counting (and other tabulations)

New data teases of opportunity: More relaxing commutes and empty middle seats on Southwest connections to Dallas, less congested Chik-fil-A drive-throughs, shorter lines for restrooms at ballgames.

The world population was projected to hit 7.9 billion on New Year's Day, the U.S. Census Bureau reports. That represents an additional 73.9 million or so since the first week of January a year ago. But here's the part that portends promise for the claustrophobic: The world's growth rate is slowing. It's down to 0.9 percent for 2022, the census takers tell us. That's slowed from 1.1 percent in 2018 and 1.05 percent in '20.

Population counters factor in births, deaths and net international migration. Stateside, the rate of growth was slower at just under half a percent.

The U.S. population on New Year's Day was projected to be 334.2 million, with 1.5 million added since last year. The Census Bureau further projects a birth every nine seconds and a death every 10 seconds for the United States in January. And net migration is expected to add a person every 32 seconds.

All told, these factors add up to a new U.S. person every 27 seconds. Globally, the people counters project 4.3 births and two deaths every second. Which may sound like a lot, but the ratio of births to deaths is shrinking.

Here at home, Arkansas' 2022 population of 3.03 million represents a growth rate of 3.94 percent since 2010, which places it in the middle third of U.S. states for growth.

According to Worldometers.com, the world population was roughly 5 million around 8000 B.C., considered the dawn of agriculture. By the year 1 A.D., it had grown to either 200 million, 300 million or even 600 million, depending on the source. But experts seem to settle on a growth rate of about half a percent, per year, in those 80 centuries leading to the birth of Christ. By 1800, estimates place the world count at a cool billion.

It took quite a while (all of written history) to propagate to the tune of one billion, but once the Industrial Revolution hit, the Age of Love set in. The second billion mark was achieved in a mere 130 years, the third billion in another 30 (that's 1960), the fourth in just 15 more and the fifth in only 13 years. That takes us to 1987.

The world population grew from 1.65 billion to 6 billion in the 20th century.

The bean-counters at Worldometers point out more nuggets: The world population has doubled since 1970 and the current slowed growth rate means it would take another 200 years to double again.

Meanwhile, our red neighbor down the solar cul-de-sac--that is, Mars--is bracing to come out of retirement. It's probably done this civilization thing before, you know (Ray Bradbury knew), and the gaudy neighbors with a growing family on the other side of the asteroid belt are rumored to be looking to buy and expand.