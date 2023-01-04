EDITORIAL: Injured reserves

"The NFL owns a day of the week. The same day the Church used to own. Now it's theirs!"

--Albert Brooks in "Concussion"

It was an eerie feeling Monday night, watching players and coaches shuffle around the field, not knowing what to do. It was eerie listening to the broadcasters of "Monday Night Football" shuffling with their mouths, not knowing what to say. Eventually, the league made public that the game would not continue, and the fans in the stands went home. Shuffling.

As you likely know by now, a defender with the Buffalo Bills collapsed after a tackle of a Cincinnati Bengals player early in Monday night's game. Damar Hamlin, at this writing, was listed in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital. Word is that he suffered a cardiac arrest during/after the tackle; his heartbeat stopped and had to be restarted on the field, as those of us watching live understood when the CPR started.

That was top-of-the news Tuesday morning, and not just sports news.

We'd remind readers that a player being carted off the field is nothing new. It wasn't even the first time it happened Monday.

Those of us who watched the Citrus Bowl earlier that day saw a college student for the Purdue football team go down in a heap after running downfield for a catch. The Boilermaker player missed the catch, but caught a defender as they both went down.

The kid's name is Deion Burks, and emergency staff had to immobilize his neck before daring to move him from the field of play. Young Mr. Burks, the papers say, was checked out at a local hospital and later discharged.

It's doubtful that this editorial would have been written at all, and doubtful all the airwaves would have been filled with angst Monday morning, if the story hadn't included the first part about the Buffalo Bills player. For what happened to him (and may still be happening) happened on the biggest stage of football outside the Super Bowl. And, turns out, was much more serious of the two episodes.

If it would have "just" been a college player being carted off the field--if it was "just" a football player having his jersey cut from around him, if it was "just" a football player having a backboard slid under his person, if it was "just" a football player getting checked out at the hospital--the story today would be . . . Who's making the playoffs in the NFL? And who's going to win the college title game between the Frogs and Dawgs?

Because players "just" being carted off the field happens all the time.

(The day before, on the day that the NFL now owns, a couple of broadcasters were complaining that the NFL is too easy on quarterbacks. They were unhappy about a roughing call that went against their home team, and opined that the NFL had gone to "two-hand touch" rules for quarterbacks.)

This is what the sport is. And American football fans--even among the commentariat--are willing to take the risks. With somebody else's health.

We're willing to encourage our kids to play the game. Even if a high school injury causes lifelong hip problems or a semi-permanent limp or a concussion. Shake it off. Rub some dirt on it. Be a man.

We've said this before in this column: One day, one of these national TV weather forecasters--who insist on standing outside as a hurricane lands ashore--is going to be beheaded on live television as a piece of roofing tin, or a stop sign, whips by at 100 mph.

To add to the thought: One of these days, somebody is going to die on a football field, in front of the world. It seems like Americans are willing to take that risk as long as there are parlays and cover points involved. Because apparently the game is more important than those playing it.

Doubt that?

Monday night's game was postponed until who knows when. As of this writing, word has it that it might be canceled.

If this would've been the Super Bowl, would that be possible?