Erdogan touts falling inflation rate

ANKARA, Turkey -- Inflation in Turkey showed a sharp drop in December, thanks mainly to a favorable base effect -- a development expected to help President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's standing before an election, but unlikely to bring relief to households suffering from a cost-of-living crisis.

Consumer prices for the year rose by 64.27% in December, the Turkish Statistical Institute announced Tuesday, down from the 84.39% reported in November.

It's the second straight month that inflation has eased after hitting a 24-year high of 85.5% in October. The fall is attributed to a base effect, with a high index from a year ago statistically bringing down the inflation rate.

While the covid-19 pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine have stoked inflation around the world, experts say higher prices in Turkey were fueled by Erdogan's belief that high borrowing costs lead to higher prices. Traditional economic thinking suggests that raising rates helps control inflation.

Last year, Turkey's central bank cut interest rates by 5 percentage points, to 9%, despite high inflation. In contrast, central banks around the world have been aggressively raising rates to fight inflation.

Erdogan, who faces an election in June, had promised a drop in the inflation rate in the new year and is likely to tout the fall in consumer prices during his electoral campaign.

In steps geared toward the election, the Turkish president has raised the minimum wage by 55% to ease economic hardships, and also announced a measure meant to allow early retirement for more than 2 million people, despite warnings of the move's additional budgetary burden.

According to official data, consumer prices rose 1.2% in December on a monthly basis, compared with 2.9% in November. The sharpest increases in annual prices were in the housing sector, at nearly 80%, followed by food and nonalcoholic drinks prices, at 78%.

Meanwhile, some economists have questioned the state institutes' figures. The Inflation Research Group -- made up of independent academics and experts -- said Tuesday that Turkey's true inflation rate for December is 135.55%.