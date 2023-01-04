Ex-state senator’s filing lists liabilities

Jeremy Hutchinson, the admitted felon and ex-lawmaker jailed for owing his ex-wife $629,898, most of that in child support arrears, claims to have at most $50,000 in assets while owing at most $500,000, according to his federal bankruptcy petition.

The Chapter 13 petition, filed on Friday but unavailable until Tuesday because of the New Year holiday, provides few details about his financial status. It lists his former spouse as one of the top sources of his debt, along with a Discover credit card and two banks. The 11-page pleading further describes his debt as mostly consumer debts, which are personal, family or household obligations.

Hutchinson was ordered to jail on Thursday for contempt of court with his release conditioned on him paying his ex-spouse most of what he owes, $524,000. Separately, Hutchison has been ordered to pay her legal expenses of $51,000, bringing the total of his court-ordered debt to $680,898. He was still behind bars Tuesday evening.

Stating that his bankruptcy entitles him to be released so he can restructure his debts, Hutchinson has appealed to three courts -- the bankruptcy court, the Arkansas Supreme Court and Pulaski County Circuit Court -- in an attempt to win his freedom without having to pay money that he says he does not have.

It was in circuit court where he was found in contempt by Judge Alice Gray in one of her final acts before retiring at the end of the year. That court is now headed by Judge Cara Connors.

None of the courts had acted as of Tuesday, with the Arkansas Supreme Court ordering the sides to submit arguments today for the justices to expedite a decision. Hutchinson's lawyer says the 48-year-old father of three, who remarried in 2017, wants to pay his child support but needs the structure of voluntary bankruptcy to do so.

Furthermore, Hutchinson is facing federal criminal fines and potential prison time when he is sentenced on federal bribery and tax fraud charges next month.

A Republican, Hutchinson served two terms each in the state House and Senate, with his Senate term ending with his August 2018 resignation following his federal indictment on wire and tax fraud counts involving a two-state federal investigation into Medicaid fraud. He pleaded guilty in June 2019 and he is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 3.

The Hutchinsons' ended their 12 ½ year marriage in 2011. In March 2021, Stephanie Anne Hutchinson petitioned the divorce court to force him to pay his $10,500 monthly child support, an amount he had agreed to.

She reported he had significantly slowed down on those monthly payments since September 2018, leaving him $311,644 in arrears, and had also stopped paying the children's health insurance, among other obligations he had agreed to take on, like college tuition.

In her ruling last week, the judge found that, despite several hearings over the past several months, he never tried to pay what he thought he should be paying, despite having the means to do so.