Fayetteville council says ‘not yet’ on proposal for pandemic relief money to arts organizations

FAYETTEVILLE -- City Council members approved two more appropriations for American Rescue Plan money to specific nonprofits but left the larger question of what to do with the remaining money for a workshop.

The council had four proposed uses of the $17.9 million awarded to it in federal pandemic relief money on its agenda Tuesday.

With two 8-0 votes, the council approved agreements with Magdalene Serenity House and WelcomeHealth for a share of the money. Magdalene will receive $128,789 and WelcomeHealth will receive $75,000. The aid will come in the form of a grant reimbursement.

The council voted 8-0 to indefinitely hold two other proposals broader in nature. Council Member Sonia Harvey proposed allocating $3 million for arts and culture nonprofits. Council Member Teresa Turk proposed using $1 million to enable nonprofits to recoup financial losses caused by the pandemic from March 2020 to March 2021.

The city has organized allocation of its American Rescue Plan money into a few different categories. Some nonprofit organizations have received money to simply recoup financial losses from March 2021 to March 2022 because of the pandemic. Others are being reimbursed to provide a particular service in exchange for the money. The city is referring to those groups who receive money in exchange for providing services as "subrecipients."

The money for Magdalene will go toward renovating an aftercare house for graduates of its two-year program for formerly incarcerated women. The nonprofit has been trying to raise about $230,000 to complete renovation of the house and had raised more than $102,000, according to its application with the city.

The money for WelcomeHealth will support salaries for care providers, rent, phone and internet and other overhead costs for a year. The clinic provides free medical and dental care to uninsured, underinsured or low-income insured residents.

After about an hour and a half of discussion and hearing from 11 members of the public Tuesday, the council decided to table the proposals from Harvey and Turk and hold a workshop to discuss the best use of the remaining federal relief money.

There is nearly $5.1 million remaining. Council Member Holly Hertzberg has a pending proposal to provide Excellerate Foundation $742,223 that the council will see Jan. 17.

The city still has several applications for subrecipient grant agreements that are outstanding. Staff ranked applications for council members to choose to bring forward for consideration. The city received a total of 34 applications seeking more than $20 million.

For instance, Legal Aid of Arkansas asked for $92,156 to provide legal services to residents whose Medicaid is cut off. Jaden Atkins with the organization told the council the federal public health emergency for covid-19 is likely to end in spring. Cutting off Medicaid during the emergency has been prohibited, but once the emergency ends, thousands of residents could lose the means they had to receive critical medications and treatment, she said.

"Thousands of Fayettevillians are going to be cut off from Medicaid services very suddenly, and I need help," Atkins said. "I need help to make sure that people continue to receive lifesaving services."

TheatreSquared applied for more than $1.2 million to offer free and $1 tickets to performances for low-income residents. Martin Miller, executive director, said Harvey's proposal provided a path for arts and culture organizations to recover from the deep impact of covid-19. He also praised Turk's proposal to enable nonprofits to recoup losses from the onset of the pandemic.

The performing arts were one of the hardest hit economic sectors, but the city's application process for relief money didn't seem to reflect that need, Miller said.

"Our institutions were the first to close, and as we're learning, they've been the slowest to fully recover," he said.

City Attorney Kit Williams said even though the council talked about hosting its workshop next month, any council member could still bring forward any of the outstanding applications for consideration.