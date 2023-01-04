Giants-Eagles Week 18 Odds, Lines and Spread

The Eagles host the Giants in the final week of the regular season and can secure the NFC’s top seed with a victory.

Philadelphia needs a win after suffering back-to-back losses without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. A loss and a win by the Cowboys over the Commanders would also give the Cowboys the NFC East title.

New York is headed to the playoffs for the first time since 2016 and looks to finish above .500 on the road this season. The Giants are just 3-3 straight-up (SU) on the road but an impressive 5-1 against the spread (ATS) - including a 3-0 ATS mark since Thanksgiving away from MetLife Stadium.

Brian Daboll’s club has been underdogs in 11 games and has rewarded bettors with a lucrative 9-2 ATS record in that role. However the Giants could potentially be resting many starters in Week 18 ahead of their playoff game next weekend.

Philadelphia is coming off a 20-10 upset loss to the Saints as a 5.5-point home favorite and is hoping to welcome back Hurts (shoulder). The Eagles been favored in 15 of 16 games this season but have not allowed bettors to capitalize on their 13-3 record. The NFC East leaders have failed to cover against the spread in three straight games - including a dismal 3-6 ATS mark over their last nine games.

The Eagles are 8-2 SU but just 4-6 ATS over their last 10 games with the Giants dating back to 2017. Philadelphia won the first meeting this season, 48-22, back in Week 14, covering as a 7.5-point road favorite.

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles Odds

Moneyline: N.Y. GIANTS (+600) | PHILADELPHIA (-901)

Spread: NYG +11.5 (+120) | PHI -11.5 (-143)

Total: 42.5– Over (-118) | Under (+100)

Game Info: Jan. 8, 2023 | 4:25 p.m. ET | CBS

Giants Straight-Up Record: 9-6-1

Giants Against The Spread Record: 12-4

Eagles Straight-Up Record: 13-3

Eagles Against The Spread Record: 8-8

Odds and Betting Insights

Saquon Barkley and Daniel Jones have combined for 17 rushing touchdowns and find a favorable matchup against an Eagles’ defense yielding 4.29 yards per rush and 15 touchdowns to running backs and 6.46 yards per rush to quarterbacks. Jones notched a rushing score in the first matchup.

The two stars are having excellent seasons as they both head into free agency but struggled in the Week 14 loss to Philadelphia. Jones only threw for 169 yards, while Barkley managed just 28 rushing yards.

Barkley anchors the NFL’s fourth-best ground game that is averaging 149.4 yards per game but may be rested in this matchup. The powerful back ranks fourth in the NFL in rushing yards (1,312) has already rushed for the most yards in his five-year career, eclipsing his rookie season production of 1,307 yards back in 2018.

Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown has flourished in his first season on Broad Street, hauling in career-highs in receptions (84) and receiving yards (1,401) while tying a career-best in touchdowns (11).

After two straight defeats, the Eagles need Hurts back not only to earn the added rest afforded from the bye but to regain their confidence ahead of the postseason.

