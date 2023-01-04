DEAR HELOISE: Every holiday, I have a lot of relatives over for a sit-down dinner. It's not uncommon to see 10 or 12 relatives at the main table and nearly as many at a children's table. This always meant two large tablecloths and many napkins to wash. Yes, I could use paper napkins, but still, we went through a huge number of those, too.

Finally, I discovered colorful cloth dish towels (that look like thin place mats) and decided to use those instead of regular napkins. Being so large, they served well, and we didn't have to use ecologically wasteful paper napkins.

-- Kim D., Yonkers, N.Y.

DEAR HELOISE: About two years ago, I made your Vinaigrette Pasta Salad at a family dinner, and my relatives have mentioned it several times since. They loved it, but no one more than my father-in-law. He absolutely raved about how tasty he thought it was. I've misplaced the recipe, but would love to make it for him when we have him over for dinner in a few weeks to celebrate his 80th birthday. Would you reprint that recipe for me?

-- Barbara M.,

Titusville, Pa.

DEAR READER: The Vinaigrette Pasta Salad is one of those recipes that can be enjoyed all year. I've always loved the taste, too.

Vinaigrette Pasta Salad

½ cup distilled white vinegar

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup lemon pepper

1 teaspoon fresh dill (or 1/2 teaspoon of dried dill)

1 pound fettuccine, cooked, drained, cooled

6 ounces sliced salami, cut into 1/4-inch strips

6 ounces sliced cooked ham, cut into 1/4-inch strips

6 ounces thinly sliced fresh spinach (romaine or escarole)

1/3 cup grated parmesan cheese

To make the vinaigrette:

Combine vinegar, oil, lemon pepper and dill in a small bowl or jar, mixing vigorously. This makes 1 cup. Set aside.

To make the salad:

Combine cooked pasta, salami, ham, spinach and parmesan cheese in a large bowl. Pour vinaigrette over pasta; toss until well-coated. Makes 8 servings.

DEAR HELOISE: I have several old wooden spoons my mother used every day when preparing meals. Several are handmade from a small shop in Tennessee during the 1930s. The problem is that over time, they have become very dry and haven't been used in many years. I want to frame them in a shadow box for display in my kitchen, but I'd like to "spruce" them up a bit before framing them. Any hints you can offer?

-- Haily G.,

Pine Ridge, S.D.

DEAR READER: First, give each spoon a light sanding with some fine-grit sandpaper. Wipe clean and rub in some mineral oil. You may need to repeat this step twice. Let sit for 24 hours, wipe off excess oil, and then frame your antique spoons.

