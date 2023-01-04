



Happy birthday (Jan. 4): A bright outlook lights your way. You don't have to work at it. You've practiced optimism every day for years and can easily see wonders wherever you are. Lucrative deals come through from business that's creative, risky and fun. More highlights: living near dear ones, hassle-free holidays and exotic travel.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Differences are not the cause of stress, disagreement is. You choose the peaceable route, acknowledging that the world is a diverse place without taking issue with everything that is different.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take time to work out a deal, but don't dwell in the semantics because they are the least important aspect in play. The negotiation is about coming into a state of harmony with the other party and learning what you can agree on.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): You're focused on finding your next opportunity, which will lead you into interesting scenarios that seem made for you. Because you believe you'll be lucky, you'll find good fortune everywhere.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Until you're the one inside the real-life experience, you just don't know. For this reason, even though you find it difficult to relate to someone's choices, you assume they have their reasons and leave it at that.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Whether the deal is better for you or the other person is beside the point. You seek to create interactions that increase the quality of your bonds. This principle will carry you through many beneficial exchanges.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pretend you can psychically read the other person. What information do you imagine you're getting? Grant yourself permission to guess and suddenly you'll find yourself with strong intuitive guidance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): When you speak your truth, people will consider you brave. What they don't understand is that you're too passionate not to say what's on your mind. It would be much harder to stay silent.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Emotionally, you are like a sea creature. You've no fear of the open water, but the shallows can be dangerous. You'll avoid getting beached by seeking to understand the depths of those who have depths to understand.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Your dreams are like a net you toss out to the ether and bring back periodically to find out what they caught. New people, places and things will populate your life because of the effort and strategy you put into today's throw.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Pleasure is not the absence of pain. Similarly, doing just enough is not nearly enough for the kind of mood you're in. You'll go for the wow factor, or keep moving until you find something that's worthy of your superstar effort.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Someone wants you to conform to their wishes, which you may find annoying, but in another way you see their conviction as admirable. It inspires you to figure out what you want, too. There's a chance of overlapping interests.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You can see the end goal in your mind's eye, and this helps you be tenacious. You would have lost heart long ago without this clarity of vision. Paint the picture for one who is having trouble seeing as well as you do.

WEREWOLF MOON: The Gemini Moon waxing toward the Wolf Moon on Friday is like a werewolf mid-transition, neither quite human nor canine, but somewhere in the middle. Though civilized and chatty, we lean into our animal instincts, which tell us friend from foe and also help us in matters of territory and the defense or enjoyment of our natural habitat.

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Capricorn Louis Braille changed the world with his invention of a tactile writing system adaptable to almost any language. Braille was a determined Capricorn with communication planet Mercury in Capricorn as well and Venus in future-thinking Aquarius. As a tribute to his accomplishments, NASA has named an asteroid in the innermost regions of the asteroid belt “9969 Braille.”



