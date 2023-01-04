High school basketball roundups

BOYS

DUMAS 56, SMACKOVER 25 Mike Reddick helped Dumas (11-7, 3-0 3A-8) continue its run by scoring 17 points and six rebounds. Tommy Reddick had 12 points and nine rebounds as the Bobcats won for the 11th time in 12 games. Raylen Spratt tallied 11 points, 5 assists and 4 rebounds for Dumas. Braylon Hayes and Joseph Jones both contributed eight points each.

IZARD COUNTY 56, MOUNT VERNON-ENOLA 24 Tyler Hill's 24 points ignited a huge win for Izard County (8-9, 3-4 2A-2). Wyatt Buchanan had 11 points, and Jude Everett collected nine points for the Cougars.

JONESBORO 58, CABOT 43 Deion Buford-Wesson came up with 25 points to steer Jonesboro (13-2, 1-0 6A-Central) to its first conference win in the state's largest classification.

MAUMELLE 59, eSTEM 27 Jacob Lanier had 17 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists in a rout for Maumelle (10-8, 3-0 5A-Central).

VILONIA 62, LITTLE ROCK CATHOLIC 45 Josh Lawrence led three players in double figures with 19 points as Vilonia (14-3, 2-1 5A-Central) rolled. Jones White scored 17 points and Ethan Dietz had 10 points for the Eagles. Dashun Spence added nine points for Vilonia.

WONDERVIEW 77, LAMAR 68 Sam Reynolds' eye-popping 54 points set a new school record for Wonderview (16-5). Tyler Gottsponer had 10 points for the Daredevils. Benjamin Noonan had 19 points and Lane Miller followed with 14 points for Lamar (4-8).

GIRLS

CONWAY 80, LITTLE ROCK SOUTHWEST 33 Emerie Bohanon finished with 19 points as Conway (14-2, 1-0 6A-Central) had an easy time. Savannah Scott ended with 10 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 42-22 at halftime. Chloe Clardy also had 10 points for Conway.

FARMINGTON 64, PRAIRIE GROVE 29 Jenna Lawrence's 22 points were more than enough for Farmington (17-1, 3-0 4A-1) to stay perfect in league play. Hannah Moss and Kayce McCumber both had 10 points for the Lady Cardinals, who went into halftime with a 43-11 lead.

FLIPPIN 52, ELKINS 44 Ella Alexander dropped in 19 points for Flippin (11-7, 1-1 3A-1) pulled through. Brook Leiinger had 12 points and Ally Hodges ended with 11 points and eight rebounds. Aliesha McGowan led Elkins (6-9, 1-2) with 13 points.

LAMAR 80, WONDERVIEW 57 Kori Sanders powered in a career-high 33 points as Lamar (12-2), ranked No. 3 in Class 3A, breezed to a nonconference road victory. Morgan Cochran scored 16 points, and Shaelyn Taylor added 12 points for the Lady Warriors. Riley Gottsponer collected 18 points, and Layla Terry checked out with 16 points for Wonderview (13-7).

MAUMELLE 44, eSTEM 6 Raelen Randle had 11 points and eight rebounds in a blowout for Maumelle (7-10, 2-1 5A-Central). London Robinson added 11 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals for the Lady Hornets.

SALEM 79, NEWPORT 34 Marleigh Sellars supplied 30 points to lift Salem (13-3, 5-0 3A). Chelsea Hamilton scored 15 points and Greenly Hall totaled nine points for the Lady Greyhounds.

MONDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

BERGMAN 56, CLINTON 54 Walker Patton's three-pointer at the buzzer send Class 3A No. 1 Bergman (20-4) to the North Arkansas College Invitational title in Harrison. Patton finished with 23 points for the Panthers, who have won seven games in a row. Brody Emberton had 16 points for Clinton (10-7), which had won three consecutive games before losing in the final second.

GIRLS

NORFORK 55, VALLEY SPRINGS 30 Keely Blanchard led the way with 22 points, 5 rebounds, 4 steals and 4 assists to power Norfork (18-3), ranked No. 2 in Class 1A, to a win in the final of the North Arkansas College Invitational in Harrison. Liza Shaddy added 16 points and 15 rebounds for the Lady Panthers. Katey Henson's 14 points paced Valley Springs (16-8).