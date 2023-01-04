Indoor electric go-karting venue K1 Speed gets approval in Rogers

ROGERS -- An indoor electric go-karting facility near the Frisco Station Mall got approval Tuesday from the Planning Commission.

The commission voted to approve a request from Vanhooser Holdings LLC for a conditional use permit to operate K1 Speed at 2111 W. Walnut St., on the north side of the building that houses Benton County offices and Samaritan Shop. Steve Lane abstained. Derek Burnett and John Schmelzle were absent.

The entertainment venue aims to appeal to casual racers, enthusiasts and gatherings like birthday parties and corporate events, the permit application states. According to the company's website, the 20-horsepower electric karts for adults can reach 45 mph. Junior karts can reach 20 mph.

The California-based company K1 Speed was founded in 2003 and has expanded to over 60 kart racing locations across the world, including locations in Dallas and Arlington, Texas. The Rogers location will be the first in Arkansas, according to the company's website.

Van Dyke Center Warehouses also received unanimous approval to use property for warehouse office space at 1700 and 1702 Hudson Road.

The business will "provide a leasable warehouse with office area to companies in need of local storage and distribution for construction related services," according to a letter to the city from Matthew Loos, project manager for civil engineering firm Olsson. Plans include a 37,000-square-foot building to be located at the southwest corner of West Hudson Road and North 17th Street.

Last month, Van Dyke Center Warehouses received a conditional use permit for warehousing related to other properties at 1702 and 1704 W. Commerce Drive and 1703 and 1705 W. Industrial Drive.

In other business, commissioners unanimously approved a request by Fernando Adame to rezone 0.82 acres east of East Spring Street and south of East Walnut Street from the residential duplex patio home zoning district to the neighborhood transition zoning district.

Commissioners also again unanimously tabled a request by El Senor de los Carros for a conditional use permit. The permit would allow continued operation of an auto repair shop at 1614 S. Eighth St. in the Southgate Shopping Center.

The commission has postponed consideration of the request at three consecutive meetings.