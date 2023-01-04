Sections
Inmate, 50, dies at East Arkansas Regional Unit

by Arkansas Democrat-Gazette | Today at 1:17 p.m.
BRICKEYS — A 50-year-old inmate died Friday at the East Arkansas Regional Unit, according to a news release Wednesday from the Arkansas Department of Corrections.

Staff at the East Arkansas Regional Unit found Shane Carmen hanging in a locked, single-man cell, according to the release. Carmen was taken to the infirmary and pronounced dead at 2:59 a.m.

He was serving a 40-year sentence for robbery out of Boone County.

Arkansas State Police was notified and is conducting an investigation into Carmen's death. The Department of Corrections will conduct an internal investigation as well.

