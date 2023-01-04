Innocent, Bankman-Fried tells court





NEW YORK -- FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleaded innocent in Manhattan federal court Tuesday to charges he cheated investors and looted customer deposits on his cryptocurrency trading platform.

Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of illegally diverting customer money from FTX to make lavish real estate purchases, donate money to politicians and make risky trades at Alameda Research, his cryptocurrency hedge fund trading firm, according to U.S. prosecutors.

Bankman-Fried's attorney, Mark Cohen, announced the plea Tuesday, saying: "He pleads not guilty to all counts." Afterward, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan set a tentative trial date of Oct. 2, saying he might move it forward or backward a day or two.

Wearing a backpack, Bankman-Fried marched through a crush of cameras as he entered the courthouse to make his first appearance before Kaplan. After Bankman Fried pleaded not guilty, the judge discussed with lawyers a schedule for proceeding toward trial.

Kaplan set April dates for defense lawyers to submit arguments challenging the validity of the charges and for prosecutors to respond to them. Arguments over the motions were set for May 18.





The judge also added to Bankman-Fried's bail conditions by banning him from accessing or transferring cryptocurrency or assets of FTX or Alameda Research. The new condition was imposed after Assistant U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon said Bankman-Fried made transfers to foreign regulators because he thought they'd be more lenient with him than U.S. authorities.

Cohen, though, insisted that Bankman-Fried had not personally transferred any assets and that anything moved came at the insistence of a court in the Bahamas that ordered it to occur.

Prior to Bankman-Fried's appearance, his lawyers sent a letter to the judge saying Bankman-Fried's parents in recent weeks have become the target of "intense media scrutiny, harassment, and threats, including communications expressing a desire that they suffer physical harm."

As a result, the lawyers requested the names be redacted on court documents for the two individuals who were secured to sign Bankman-Fried's $250 million personal recognizance bond. Bankman-Fried was released with electronic monitoring about two weeks ago on the condition he await trial at his parents' house in Palo Alto, Calif.

The judge invited prosecutors to respond to the letter and said he'll rule at a later date.

Shortly before Bankman-Fried's arraignment, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams announced he was launching a task force of senior prosecutors in his office to investigate and prosecute matters related to the FTX collapse. He said the task force also will work to trace and recover victim assets.

The group will be led by the office's chief counsel, Andrea Griswold, who serves as a co-chief of the Securities and Commodities Fraud Task Force.

Andrew Jennings, a professor at Brooklyn Law School and former white-collar defense attorney, said Bankman-Fried will likely be considering whether he could and should negotiate a plea bargain. In that case, prosecutors may be willing to budge on what sentencing recommendations -- the time they believe Bankman-Fried should spend in prison -- they submit to a judge or drop one or more charges.

"Even if you have a strong evidential case going to trial, it does carry some risks," Jennings said. "If the case is going to take weeks, it does take a very serious commitment of government resources. So the government, in general, is always open to reaching some agreement if it avoids the cost of trial."

The plea Tuesday buys Bankman-Fried more time, legal experts say. Pleading not guilty also opens up discovery channels. Bankman-Fried and his legal team will get a better insight into what evidence prosecutors have, including any exculpatory material.

Williams, for example, previously revealed the U.S. government had spoken to dozens of FTX employees and had tens of thousands of pages of material, including emails, financial statements and Signal messages.

The government's star witnesses, meanwhile, are some of Bankman-Fried's closest associates -- former Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison and FTX chief technology officer Gary Wang.

Ellison, 28, who ran Alameda, and Wang, 29, who co-founded FTX, have already pleaded guilty to fraud charges and are now cooperating with prosecutors in a bid for leniency. Both are free on bail.





Their pleas were kept secret until Bankman-Fried was in the air after his recent extradition from the Bahamas, where FTX is based, due to fears that he might flee.

The FTX founder was arrested in the Bahamas Dec. 12 after U.S. prosecutors filed an indictment accusing him of spearheading a yearslong fraud through the cryptocurrency exchange.

Bankman-Fried fraudulently raised $1.8 billion from investors under the guise of FTX having appropriate controls and risk management measures, U.S. authorities said. He also is accused of misusing customers' funds at FTX to cover personal expenses, real estate purchases and trading at Alameda Research, the hedge fund he established in 2017.

In media interviews before his arrest, Bankman-Fried conceded being a poor manager with lapses in oversight but denied knowingly committing fraud.

Information for this report was contributed by Larry Neumeister of The Associated Press, and Ava Benny-Morrison and Chris Dolmetsch of Bloomberg News (WPNS).









Gallery: FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried pleads not guilty to fraud







