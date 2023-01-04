NLR teen jailed in gunpoint car theft

North Little Rock police late Monday arrested a teenager who stole a woman's car at gunpoint, according to an arrest report.

Officers met with a woman near 1909 W. 20th St. around 11:35 p.m. She told them that she was sitting in her vehicle when four men approached her.

One of the men, wearing a dark hoodie and a ski mask, later identified as Damion Jones, 15, of North Little Rock, knocked on her window, according to the report. She rolled the window down and greeted Jones, at which point he told her to get out while tapping a handgun on the window, the report said.

She refused and Jones threatened her with the gun until she got out, the report said. He got into the vehicle and drove away, the report said.

About 22 minutes after the incident, officers spotted the stolen vehicle and found Jones in the back seat, the report said. Security surveillance footage showed Jones entering and exiting the vehicle earlier, the report said.

Jones declined to give a statement to police, the report said. He is being charged as an adult with felony aggravated robbery, according to the report.

Jacksonville man facing gun charge

Jacksonville police early Monday arrested a man who is a felon and had a gun illegally, according to an arrest report.

Officers conducting an extra patrol on foot in the Willowbend Apartments at 300 Marshall Road around 2:10 a.m. spotted two men and spoke to them.

One of the men, Terrance Howard, 20, of Jacksonville, had a warrant out of the Pulaski County sheriff's office and a probation violation warrant, according to the report.

They arrested Howard, who is a felon and cannot legally own a gun, and found a loaded Glock 43X in his waistband, the report said. He faces a charge of felony possession of a firearm by a certain person.