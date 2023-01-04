Johnson resigns Washington County JP office the day he’s sworn in, takes job with county judge

FAYETTEVILLE -- About an hour after being sworn in for a new term in office, Lance Johnson of Springdale resigned as justice of the peace for District 1 to become chief of staff for Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins.

Johnson was sworn in as justice of the peace Tuesday morning before resigning. He had been planning to retire from private business, but continue as a justice of the peace, he said. A combination of events led to his decision to take the full-time job with the county.

"I sold my business last Friday and retired," Johnson said. "My son and I had put together a three-year plan to make that happen and it did. Just coincidentally, the timing with the judge getting elected made this opportunity available. I knew I was going to do something, but I didn't know what. I still have the desire to serve and this gives me an opportunity to do that."

Johnson said he owned and operated his construction business for more than 30 years. At 76, he said, he will continue working for Washington County as long as he can.

"God's going to decide that," Johnson said. "As long as I'm healthy and the judge is satisfied with what I'm doing."

Deakins said he had planned to separate the jobs of chief of staff and county attorney if elected, and he approached Johnson about taking on the chief of staff position. Johnson will be a "hands-on" second in command, Deakins said, with special emphasis on overseeing the Road Department and the Buildings and Grounds Department. The salary for chief of staff is listed at $106,831 in the county's 2023 budget.

Deakins said he decided to split the duties of chief of staff and county attorney, both of which had been held by Brian Lester for the last two years. Deakins said he views both positions as full-time jobs and wanted one person in each. Lester will continue as county attorney, Deakins said. The county attorney's salary is listed at $119,336 in the county's 2023 budget.

Johnson's background in construction and familiarity with management will be important, Deakins said.

"He will be able to help me set goals for county government and then to track where we are with regard to achieving those goals," Deakins said.

Johnson, a Republican, received 68% of the vote in the Nov. 8 election to earn his third term on the Quorum Court. He defeated Sarah Hampton, a Democrat.

County Clerk Becky Lewallen said the Quorum Court will have to approve a resolution declaring a vacancy in the District 1 seat. That notice will be sent to the governor's office and someone will be appointed to serve the remaining time in Johnson's term, which ends Dec. 31, 2024. Whoever is appointed will be ineligible to run for reelection in 2024, Lewallen said.

This will be the second time in two years a Quorum Court seat will be filled by appointment. Bill Ussery was appointed to serve in the District 4 seat in early 2021 after the incumbent, Judith Yanez, resigned.

Washington County justices of the peace are paid $200 per meeting for Quorum Court and committee meetings they attend.

