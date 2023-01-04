Sections
Judge denies Barnett’s request for postponement

by Bill Bowden | Today at 11:04 a.m.
Richard Barnett (Washington County sheriff's office & special to the Arkansas Democrat Gazette/AFP via Getty Images/Saul Loeb)

A federal judge in the District of Columbia has denied a Gravette man's request to postpone his Capitol riot trial, which is scheduled to begin Monday.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper made the decision on Wednesday during a pre-trial hearing for Richard “Bigo” Barnett.

Barnett faces eight charges in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, riot in Washington, D.C. Barnett, 62, gained worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office suite.


