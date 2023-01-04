Just trying to get his BMW back, says Rogers man held in shooting

BENTONVILLE -- Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green ordered Tuesday a Rogers man accused of a shooting to be held on an $800,000 bond.

Cory Franklin Thompson, 28, was arrested in connection with attempted capital murder, aggravated robbery, terroristic act, possession of firearms by certain persons, theft of property, theft by receiving, breaking or entering, endangering the welfare of a minor, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing and engaging in violent criminal group activity.

Prosecutors haven't filed formal charges against Thompson.

Joshua Robinson, senior deputy prosecutor, recommended Thompson's bond be set at $800,000. He cited the strength of the state's case and Thompson's criminal convictions from Texas as reasons for the bond amount.

Green asked Thompson if he had ever lived outside of Arkansas. Thompson said he's previously lived in South Carolina, North Carolina, Arizona and Missouri.

Thompson said he got out of a Texas prison in April and was discharged from parole in November.

"I was trying to get my car back," he said.

Rogers police officers responded to a call of a shooting at Casey's General Store at 514 N. Second St. about 6:28 p.m. Friday, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Gas station employees provided police with video surveillance of the incident and told police they heard gunshots and saw two men running through the parking lot.

According to the statement, the video shows two men exit a Honda SUV and approach a BMW car. One of the men, later identified as Thompson, pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the BMW as Shane Goff was driving it away.

Goff told police he purchased the BMW from Thompson for $1,200 on Dec. 24 and had the bill of sale and title for the vehicle.

Thompson reported his car as stolen to the Rogers Police Department on Dec. 27, according to the affidavit. He said the vehicle was taken while he was warming it up, and Goff forged the bill of sale, according to the affidavit.

Goff stated he heard two gunshots while fleeing the parking lot. Police observed one bullet hole on the lower driver's side, according to the affidavit.

Later that evening, two detectives found Thompson walking near the intersection of East New Hope Road and South Main Street in Rogers. The suspect fled on foot and threw away a tan handgun while being chased by the detectives, according to the affidavit.

Police recovered the gun and confirmed it had been reported stolen and two rounds were missing from the magazine, according to the affidavit.

The remaining ammunition was stamped as "9mm Luger FC," which matched the two spent casings found in the Casey's parking lot, according court documents.



