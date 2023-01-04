Keep Capitol riot trial focused on Barnett, not others, prosecutors say

Federal prosecutors filed a motion Monday to preclude attorneys for a Gravette man from introducing "irrelevant" information about the culpability of others during the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard "Bigo" Barnett faces eight charges in connection with the riot in Washington, D.C. Barnett, 62, gained worldwide attention after posing for photos with his foot on a desk in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's office suite.

His trial is scheduled to begin Monday in federal court in the District of Columbia.

Pretrial disclosures by Barnett's attorneys "suggest that he intends to advance a defense that he is not guilty as a result of the relative conduct and culpability of others," federal prosecutors wrote in Monday's motion.

Barnett's lawyers plan to call an expert witness who will testify along those lines, wrote the prosecutors. The defense attorneys also have identified multiple exhibits that highlight the conduct of others at the Capitol during the riot, including identifying them by name and highlighting their individual actions.

"Such evidence is irrelevant to the jury's determination of the defendant's guilt and is inadmissible pursuant to Federal Rule of Evidence 402," the prosecutors wrote. "Moreover, the evidence is unfairly prejudicial and runs a substantial risk of confusing the jury, in violation of Rule 403. Only evidence that is relevant may be admitted at trial."

Even if Barnett's legal team can "articulate some basis for believing that certain information is relevant to his defense, the court 'may exclude marginally relevant evidence and evidence posing an undue risk of confusion of the issues without offending a defendant's constitutional right,'" the prosecutors wrote, citing case law.

"It is well-established that the possible guilt of others is no defense to a criminal charge, and a jury may not consider whether anyone else should be prosecuted during its deliberations," according to Monday's motion.

On Dec. 21, prosecutors filed a superseding indictment that added an eighth charge against Barnett: "civil disorder" under 18 U.S.C. § 231(a)(3).

Barnett's attorneys have cited that filing as a reason they say the trial should be postponed. They argue that the superseding indictment came too late, only days before the trial is scheduled to begin. They say they need more time to prepare a defense against the civil disorder charge. They want the trial to be postponed for two months or more for the superseding indictment to be dismissed for "vindictive prosecution."

Federal prosecutors say that's just an excuse to try to delay the inevitable trial, which is still set to begin Monday.

The new charge in the superseding indictment indicated that Barnett impeded or otherwise interfered with a Metropolitan Police officer who was trying to perform his duties during a civil disorder.

In a filing Friday, federal prosecutors mentioned that Barnett "antagonized" police officers in the Capitol Rotunda and "reached for and displayed" a stun gun, "which had its sharp, electrified prongs exposed."

Barnett faces enhanced charges for entering the Capitol "with a deadly or dangerous weapon" -- a ZAP Hike 'n Strike Hiking Staff that Barnett purchased at Bass Pro Shop in Rogers a week before the riot. Prosecutors say the stun gun was advertised as being capable of delivering a 950,000-volt shock.

In Friday's filing, prosecutors said the new charge doesn't affect the scope of the defendant's behavior that will be on trial, but it could be severed and dealt with after Barnett stands trial on the other seven charges if the judge wishes to do so.

Barnett's legal team is trying to muddy the water by implicating people not charged in his case, wrote the prosecutors.

"Evidence intended to highlight the specific culpability or actions of handpicked individuals with no relation to the defendant or the charges he faces invites the jury to do precisely what the law prohibits: 'let the possible guilt of others influence [their] decision in any way,'" according to the government's motion.

"Any remote probative value such evidence might carry is far outweighed by the likelihood of confusion and the distraction brought on by the need for a 'mini-trial' on the conduct of other parties," wrote the prosecutors. "Efforts to introduce such evidence can only be designed to either unfairly prejudice the jury by creating confusion, garner sympathy for a 'lesser' participant in the riot like the defendant, or support a bid for jury nullification. All such evidence should therefore be excluded."

The Capitol riot was an attempt by at least some people in the crowd to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and stop Congress from counting the electoral votes for Joe Biden's win over then-President Donald Trump.

U.S. District Judge Christopher R. Cooper hadn't ruled on Barnett's motion for a continuance or dismissal as of early Tuesday evening. Barnett's pretrial hearing is scheduled for today.

Barnett is one of two Arkansans who face felony charges in connection with the U.S. Capitol riot. The other is Peter Francis Stager, 43, of Conway, who is accused of using a flagpole to beat a police officer who was face-down on the steps of the Capitol. A plea hearing is scheduled for Stager on Feb. 16.

Three Arkansans were charged with misdemeanor counts regarding the Capitol breach. Robert Thomas Snow, 79, of Heber Springs and Jon Thomas Mott, 39, of Yellville pleaded guilty to one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Snow was sentenced to one year of probation and 60 hours of community service. Mott's sentencing is scheduled for March 8.

Brennen Cline Machacek, 32, of Hindsville was arrested Dec. 19 and charged with the same four counts that Snow and Mott initially faced. Machacek's next court appearance is set for Feb. 7.