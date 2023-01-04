Must keep the Second

I often wonder where people are educated and how they come to the opinions they have on the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment reads, and I quote, "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed."

The amendment does not say that we can bear arms to hunt. This amendment exists for the protection of the free state and the individuals therein. To suggest that the Second Amendment be abolished is folly. Our government, our world, requires us to keep and bear arms as a means to protect our state and our society. I believe if the Second Amendment is abolished the only people who would have guns would be the criminals and the various agencies within the government. It seems our government is already over-stepping our freedoms and its authority; without the Second Amendment, we would be even more powerless to protect our freedoms and ourselves. The Constitution, including the Bill of Rights, has stood since the late 1700s. It has stood the test of time and is still as important and vibrant as it was when drafted by those patriots.

CHARLES TAYLOR

Hot Springs Village

About civil discourse

Robert Steinbuch is entitled to oppose institutional efforts to assure racial and gender diversity in higher education. However, the disrespectful language he uses to describe these pursuits should have no place in the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. Race in America is about much more than "pigment," and gender diversity is about much more than "permutations of plumbing." The latter description is vile, inappropriate, and unnecessary.

The Democrat-Gazette does well to encourage diversity of opinion, but its editors must assure that it does so with the language of civil discourse.

BARRY H. BLOCK

Little Rock

Rabbi Barry Block leads Congregation B'nai Israel in Little Rock and is vice president of the Central Conference of American Rabbis.

Looking for easy mark

While waiting at a red light the other day, I noticed a couple of interesting stickers in the back glass of the truck in front of me. One sticker displayed the vehicle owner's support for a labor union, while the other was the "FJB" sticker so popular with the MAGA set.

I mention this because we often hear how poor and working-class conservatives vote against their own self-interest. One wonders if this person realizes that more power in the hands of Republicans means weaker unions. If not, then this scenario is a good example of why Donald Trump ran as a Republican. Con men look for the easy mark.

RL HUTSON

Cabot

Ad hominem attack

As a 1973 graduate of Yale College, I was vexed at the vehemence of Professor Robert Steinbuch's anti-Yale screed in the Perspective section of your Jan. 1 edition. He refers to an incident where a Native American Federalist Society member and second-year Yale Law student invited fellow members of the Native American Law Students' Association to a "trap house" party.

Some of his Black classmates took umbrage at that racially charged term referring to abandoned houses in poorer, mainly Black-inhabited areas of town where addicts congregate to shoot up drugs, a fact Professor Steinbuch glosses over. The Black students understandably complained to the Yale administration at this slight, which, by my reading of an article in FIRE, a libertarian website, took reasonable action in response. It behooves any organization to respond to complaints of members who feel they have been insulted. The student was asked to apologize, which he refused to do. Free speech is one thing; rude and boorish behavior is another.

The professor calls the Yale authorities "Stasi," the name of the murderous East German secret police. That outrageous hyperbole does not belong in the discourse of a prominent legal educator, especially one who boasts that his LSAT score was "not to be exceeded." Professor Steinbuch then goes on to laud the boycotting of all Yale Law graduates by some conservative members of the federal courts.

Since when has it been morally and ethically, not to say legally, acceptable for federal judges, members of the U.S. government, to brazenly discriminate against a whole class of job applicants solely on the basis on where they went to school? And why does your staff feel this ad hominem attack on a venerable American university deserves a prominent place in your Perspective section?

SARKIS NAZARIAN

Little Rock