OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: List of best wines of ’22 includes great memories





Each year I keep a list of the most inspiring wines I'm lucky enough to drink. I'm fortunate to get the opportunity to try wines from a broad spectrum of vintages, prices and locations, but that doesn't mean that standout bottles are unobtainable. My list of best wines of 2022 is below, and it's full of great memories and a few names you'll likely recognize from the shelves of your local shop.

2019 Lioco Skycrest Chardonnay

It's not a secret that I love chardonnay, and California-based Lioco is currently making some of my favorites. Their Estero and Sonoma County chardonnays are easy enough to find across Arkansas, but this wine from a mountainous vineyard in Anderson Valley is easily a new favorite. It's nervy and bright, tasting of fresh lemon zest and just-underripe pears. It tastes like the way light shimmers through the newly budded leaves of the Ozarks in March.

2017 Domaine Weinbach Cuvee Theo Gewurztraminer

Ever since France's Domaine Weinbach became distributed in Arkansas, I've made tracking down these wines a priority. They are hard to find, but absolutely worth the effort. Gewurztraminer, though hard to say, is easy to drink, and this bottle — with a touch of age — was singing. It was the perfect companion to an al fresco dinner of scallops in a tarragon beurre blanc sauce.

2011 Ridge Vineyards Paso Robles Zinfandel

I'm only a club member at two wineries, and Ridge is one of them. This best-of-the-best producer is the end-all, be-all of zinfandel as far as I'm concerned, and this bottle just proved why. It had layers of dried herbs, rich dark fruit (think blackberry compote), and a tinge of chocolate on the finish. Do yourself a favor and stock up on the current vintage of this wine, and thank me a decade from now for telling your to do so.

2018 Juan Gil Monastrel

This was a wine I drank often early on in my wine journey, and when I tried it again as a guest on a episode of the Acquired Tastings podcast, I was instantly reminded of why I loved it. Monastrel, also known by its French name mourvedre, is one of my favorite red grapes, and this Spanish example is full of savory herbaceous notes and lingering whiff of back tea. Combine that with a price tag that hovers around my shoe size, and you've got yourself a winner.

1994 Stag's Leap Wine Cellars Fay Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon

Sometimes wine, food and friends combine to create a singular sublime moment, and that's exactly what happened with this wine. This was drunk with friends out of cheap wine glasses while sharing a pepperoni pizza from Pizzeria Ruby in Springdale. (If you haven't eaten there yet, consider making it your New Year's resolution. It's an easy winner for best in the state.) It was perfect. Deep waves of rich Napa cabernet goodness — cassis, plum and leather — touched with the gentle hand of time, showing why Stag's Leap remains so well known and regarded decade after decade. Current vintages may pinch your wallet, but they'll be worth it when you finally pop the cork.

As always, you can see what I'm drinking on Instagram at @sethebarlow and send your wine questions and quibbles to sethebarlowwine@gmail.com



