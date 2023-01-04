LIVE UPDATES: No. 13 Arkansas vs. No. 20 Missouri

Pregame

Arkansas’ starting lineup: Anthony Black, Devo Davis, Ricky Council, Jordan Walsh and Makhi Mitchell

Freshman guard Nick Smith will not be in the arena tonight. A team spokesperson said he is "seeing a specialist," likely in regards to his knee.

Tonight marks the Razorbacks’ first ranked-versus-ranked SEC home opener. Arkansas is 3-0 under Eric Musselman against ranked teams in Fayetteville when the Razorbacks are also ranked.

The Razorbacks are 11-2 overall and 0-1 in league play after falling at LSU one week ago. Davis led Arkansas with 16 points on 18 field goal attempts, and Council added 13 points on 19 shots.

Council is averaging a team-high 17.9 points per game this season, and Black is second among active players at 12.2 per outing and second in total rebounds with 67. Mitchell has 18 assists, 19 blocks and 18 steals.

The Razorbacks are No. 5 in the country in defensive efficiency at 87.4 points allowed per 100 possessions, according to KenPom data, and No. 8 in steal percentage (14.4%). Black and Council are tied for the team lead with 23 steals.

Arkansas has won 4 consecutive games against Missouri and 5 of the last 6 in the series. Since joining the SEC, the Razorbacks are 19-12 in league home openers.

Missouri’s starters: D’Moi Hodge, Kobe Brown, Nick Honor, Ronnie DeGray and Tre Gomillion

Tigers small forward Isiaih Mosley did not make the trip, according to St. Louis Post-Dispatch reporter Dave Matter. The Missouri State transfer is averaging 7.9 points and 3.0 assists per game this season.

The Tigers enter play tonight with a 12-1 record and 1-0 mark in the SEC under first-year coach Dennis Gates. They are in the Associated Press Top 25 at No. 20 for the first time since late February 2021.

Missouri is coming off wins over Illinois and Kentucky in recent weeks. The Tigers defeated the Illini by 22 in St. Louis and the Wildcats by 14 at home.

Since losing to rival Kansas, Missouri has won three straight games and made 47.1% of its three-point attempts — 33 of 70. Brown is 7 of his last 12 from deep, including 4 of 8 against Kentucky.

He has scored 30 and 31 points in the last two games and pitched in 5.5 rebounds and 5.0 assists in that span.

Hodge has made 41 of 98 (41.8%) attempts from three-point range and hit at least 4 triples in 6 of Missouri’s last 10 games. He has contributed at least 13 points in 10 straight outings.

After finishing outside the top 150 in the country in offensive efficiency a season ago, per KenPom, the Tigers are No. 4 through 13 games, putting up 117.2 points per 100 possessions. Defensively, they are No. 3 in turnover rate and No. 1 in steal percentage.

Ball security figures to be crucial in this game.